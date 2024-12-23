Merry PoochMas! Wycombe Rye Lido welcomes pooches on Christmas Eve for a festive splash

By Margaret Herring
Contributor
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 15:16 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 10:42 GMT
End of Season Dog Swim at Wycombe Rye LidoEnd of Season Dog Swim at Wycombe Rye Lido
This Christmas Eve, members of the local community [and their canine companions] are invited to celebrate the end of the season at the beloved Wycombe Rye Lido.

This one-day-only event will allow dogs to swim alongside their owners in the iconic outdoor pool before it closes to undergo a thorough cleaning and refresh.

What: End-of-Season Dog Swim at Wycombe Rye Lido

When: Christmas Eve, between 12-2pm

Brave the chill!Brave the chill!
Where: Wycombe Rye Lido, Bassetsbury Ln, High Wycombe HP11 1QX

Whether your furry friend loves the water or just starting to dip their paws in, this event is a great opportunity to rub noses [and snouts!] with fellow lido lovers. With over 100 pooches expected to take up the offer of a festive dip, you won’t want to miss out on this celebration, with tickets priced at £20.

The lido will reopen to [human] swimmers on December 27th, sparkling clean and ready for action.

The Wycombe Rye Lido team has ensured that the pool's seasonal closure includes a rigorous cleaning process that ensures safety and hygiene:

Backwashing and Fresh Water Cycles: The water is gradually replaced by backwashing and refilling, resulting in a fully refreshed pool.

Skimmer Socks: Thick netting will be installed to prevent dog hair from entering the filtration system.

Scrubbing Down: The pool’s sides will be scrubbed during and after the event to remove any residual debris.

Adjusting Chlorine Levels: To protect dogs’ skin, chlorine levels will be lowered during the swim. Afterward, the pool will be super chlorinated for a period to kill bacteria and improve water clarity.

To secure your spot in this festive celebration, book your tickets here: www.fusion-lifestyle.com/centres/wycombe-rye-lido/

