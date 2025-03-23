MARSWORTH: White Lion is being transformed

Work continues apace at the White Lion, Marsworth, where Prism Construction is turning the former pub into two houses, after acquiring the site.

Demolition is now complete where the building borders the canal and the foundations have been underpinned, with reconstruction of this section now started.

Nick Webb, of Prism, explains that commencement of new reinforced concrete retaining walls will begin inside the building shortly.

‘These have been designed to hold back the road, as over the years the road has pushed the building over, creating a lean of seven inches. These are complex civil engineering works and will take at least six weeks to complete.150 years ago the building could support the weight of the road and its traffic (horses and carts!). Fifty years later we have 44-ton trucks trundling past and it’s taking its toll.

White Lion: An old business card found beneath the floorboards in the former bar area.

‘As a matter of urgency, we have had to reconstruct the lower parts of the chimney. When exposing the chimney, we found the lintels installed under the walkway into the main bar were ready to snap! These concrete lintels were very bowed and it’s lucky this part of the building didn’t simply implode.

‘Everything is fluid at the moment but there may be significant delays ahead which are out of my control.

‘The project is proving to be challenging. However, I wish to reiterate my intention is to bring this building back to life. It will never be a pub again, but it will remain a landmark to the village.’

NAKED RAMBLERS: On Saturday, walkers along the canal near Wilstone and on the Wendover Arm were greeted with an unusual sight – a group of naked ramblers! This led to much merriment on Everything Tring, where some of the group were later spotted.

White Lion: Demolition of a section prior to reconstruction.

PARISH MEETING: The Annual Parish Meeting will be held on Monday 7 April 2025 at the Marsworth Millennium Hall, starting with drinks (wine, beer and fruit juice) at 6.30pm, the parish meeting at 7pm, and a talk by Alex Razak at 7.30pm about the Ivinghoe and Pitstone Repair Café which he instigated in 2023. The meeting will end at 8pm. All residents are welcome. Reports from local organisations will not be read out but will be available in Marsworth News and on the parish website. Please let the Parish Clerk know if you will be attending the meeting. [email protected]

JUMBLE: Please start saving your clothes and bric-a-brac for Marsworth Jumble Sale on Saturday, April 5 at the Millennium Hall, from 1pm. Call 01442 825057 if you have a query or would like your jumble collected.

ANGLERS FLOURISHING: One year on from the news that the Anglers Retreat might be concerted into a private dwelling, it is now flourishing again as a pub under its new owners. Visitors are greeted by a roaring fire, lovely local staff, hot lunches and snacks, with food served in the evenings on Monday and Thursday (from 6pm to 8pm), great pizzas and an Open Mic Night on Thursdays. Sarah Hawkes and her team can’t wait to welcome you to this gorgeous little village pub.

WATER PRESSURE: This appears to have improved considerably since Steve Smith took up the matter with Thames Water. Well done!

White Lion: Working inside.

FLOATING MARKET: There will be a floating market on the canal at Startops From Saturday May 3 to Monday May 5, from 10am to 5pm.

TRING TILES: There’s another opportunity to enjoy a private viewing and a talk about the Tring Tiles at Tring Local History Museum on April 23. Email Richard Tregoning at [email protected] if you are interested in attending. The Tiles tell amusing apocryphal tales from the early life of Christ.

MARSWORTH WI: The group celebrated the 106th birthday of its oldest member, Kitty Pinnock, in March. Kitty had a string of celebrations, including one in which she was transported in a vintage Rolls Royce.

Kitty’s WI celebration was at the last meeting of Marsworth WI, which will now be reforming as a ladies’ club. This follows the failure to find a new president, two years short of the group’s 80th anniversary – a sad outcome for many members.

White Lion: The side extension nearest the canal is being reconstructed now.

Former co-president Denise Cornwall says that Marsworth WI is now in the position of being suspended for three years. If during those three years someone wishes to fill the role of president, and a committee is formed, they should contact BFWI and they will reinstate Marsworth WI.