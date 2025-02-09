Marsworth What's on: Work begins to transform the White Lion

Considerable work is now being carried out at the former White Lion to stabilise the building, following its purchase by Prism Construction, a local building firm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new owner, builder Nick Webb, completed the purchase at the end of January and sent in a team to fence off the building for safety reasons and remove rotten windows and other hazards, gutting the place prior to restoration.

An application submitted on January 27 to Building Control was approved, and verified works commenced under the supervision of Buckinghamshire Council for the structural repairs highlighted in the structural engineer’s report, explains Nick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the structural engineer had questioned whether it is worth trying to save the building, two sections of which were at great risk of collapse, Nick’s intention is to save the structure, he says, and to bring it back to its former glory.

The White Lion is being stabilised after being bought by a local builder who hopes to bring the building back to life.

In accordance with the engineer’s report, his team took down a flat-roofed, single-storey, cement-bonded, asbestos-built building at ground level last week.

This small building won’t be replaced, says Nick. The second extension bordering the canal is of timber-frame construction and is beyond repair, pulling the original structure towards the canal. This is being taken down this week. It will then be rebuilt using bricks and blocks and then rendered.

Nick says: ‘The original building is in remarkably good shape and a testament to the quality of construction at that time.’Structural repairs will be carried out, as per the engineer’s instructions. And the two-storey section which formed the pub’s lower bar will receive urgent attention over the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Our intention is to bring this building back to life and retain as much as we can. However, when it was owned by the brewery little maintenance was done. And then it was left for 13 years, so we have serious hurdles to overcome.’

Villagers wish him well with the project – it is good to see work being done there at last, as the building is in a significant position that so many of us pass daily.

VAN CONCERNS: Following an incident in Cheddington on Saturday, if you see a white van branded 'Premier Roof' (not Roofing), registration NA67 VKF, villagers are being asked by Neighbourhood Watch to call 999 immediately quoting crime reference 728 and inform the police of its whereabouts.

The van occupants were cold calling in Marsworth recently, asking if people needed work doing. They have been spotted in other villages locally, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROBBIE SAILS THROUGH: Robbie Cumming, of Canal Boat Diaries, a programme on BBC Four, YouTube and streaming platforms, was spotted passing through Marsworth earlier last week.

In the series, Robbie meanders along the canals of England in his canal boat, The Naughty Lass.

Robbie was seen in Meads Farm Shop and according to some reports, at Waters Edge.

Robbie is no stranger here. In the final episode of the last series, shown in May 2024, Robbie's parents Sue and Richard helped him navigate his way through Marsworth Locks in Hertfordshire, shortly before his father's heart surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OSMAN MOVIE: A movie of The Thursday Murder Club, by Pointless and House of Games presenter Richard Osman, was filmed partly in this area including Aldbury and Little Missenden, last summer and autumn. The Netflix movie is set for release at the end of 2025.

Stars include Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Sir Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie and David Tennant. Since its publication in 2020, the novel has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

In the book, four residents at Cooper's Chase retirement village in Kent, take it upon themselves to solve the mystery of a murder.

Helen Mirren plays ex-spy Elizabeth, Ben Kingsley is ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim, Pierce Brosnan portrays ex–union activist Ron, and Celia Imrie takes on the role of ex-nurse Joyce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VALENTINE’S DINNER: Waters Edge Marsworth is planning a romantic, candlelit evening on February 14. Book at [email protected].

The café at the former lock cottage in Marsworth, Waters Edge, has now been taken over by a family from Cheddington – sisters Sam Hall and Lucy Whittington, and their mum Alison Hall.

We enjoyed breakfast there on Sunday morning and found the service very welcoming and professional and the food good quality.

QUIZ NIGHT: A Fun Quiz Night is planned at Marsworth Millennium Hall on Saturday, March 22, starting at 7pm. This will raise funds for essential maintenance and repairs at All Saints Church, Marsworth. Turkey curry or vegetable chilli and rice will be served. GF option on request. Contact James on 07399 494041 to book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MARSWORTH 10K. Come and celebrate the 10th anniversary of www.marsworthfunrun.co.uk on Sunday May 11 at 10am. Registration is open now! The organisers hope to see all the fantastic runners of previous years as well as new entrants.

PAUL’S BOOK: Marsworth villager Paul Barber’s book Dunwalkin, about his epic walk around the coast of Britain with his dog. Is now available on Amazon, he says.

TENNIS: The tennis courts at Pound Meadow, Tring, are being refurbished with funding from LTA Tennis Foundation. This project will vastly improve the quality of these facilities, says the Town Council, which will reopen in spring.

PANTO: Cheddington Panto Group is performing Cinderella from February 21 to 23. Get your tickets at cheddingtonpanto.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEW PRE-SCHOOL: Windmill Pre-School is opening up in the new setting of Marsworth Millennium Hall and is recruiting. WindmillFest 2025, celebrating 65 years of Windmill Pre-School, will be on Sunday, July 27 from 12 noon to 5pm at Pitstone Pavilion. Tickets on sale soon for this afternoon of family fun.