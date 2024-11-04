Marsworth what's on: Brilliant fireworks

The fireworks display on Saturday (Nov 2) at the recreation ground has been hailed as more spectacular and colourful than ever, with the best finale yet.

Paul Rance, who organised the display, has thanked his outstanding team of helpers for their hard work and dedication and the village hall committee for their continued support. One villager commented: ‘Thank you so much. Such a lovely time had by us all – we truly appreciate all the effort and mulled wine.’ Another said: ‘Fabulous firework display in Marsworth tonight. Really good value for money - quite spectacular.’ Hotdogs and burgers were served by Rural Roasts and Marsworth PreSchool organised the mulled wine and sweet treats.

CURIOSITEA ROOMS: This popular tearoom at Pitstone village hall, which previously relocated from Ivinghoe, is now facing ‘a huge necessary increase in bills’ to around double what they were paying to high street rates. Owners Hayley and Sven are making a ‘heartfelt plea’ on Everything Marsworth for local people to use the café or lose it. ‘We would hate to shut the doors on this venue and we certainly don’t want to leave, or let people down with their jobs but if we don’t start to see an increase then we will be forced to close our doors at Pitstone and concentrate on our other locations until we find a new venue.’

MOBILE SIGNAL: Villagers have been discussing the mobile signal here on Everything Marsworth, with some saying that the network Three seems to work best, though wifi-calling is the most reliable. Some comments that the mobile signal seems to drop out when planes go overhead.QUIZ NIGHT: This fun quiz in aid of All Saints Church will be held on Saturday, November 9 at the village hall, from 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets are £12 including a light supper. Teams of up to eight. Call 01296 661725 or 07557 289049 to reserve your place.

Fantastic firework night: Families enjoy the excellent display at Marsworth Recreation Ground. Picture: Beka Yalcin

REMEMBRANCE: There will be a service at All Saints at 10am on November 10 and a gathering around the war memorial at around 10.50am. Those who would just like to come for the Act of Remembrance are very welcome to attend then.

CAROLS AT THE RED: There will be carol singing with local choirs by Charlotte’s Tree at the Red Lion, Marsworth on December 14 from 5pm to 9pm, plus a barbecue, mulled wine and a raffle. All proceeds to Hectors House charity.

CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL: This will be held in church, with the forest of trees available for viewing over the weekend of December 7 and 8. Ruth Monks is organising this. The theme will be Christmas Carols and local

CLEAR-UP: Volunteers are needed for an autumn clear-up of the village hall car park. Please come along on Sunday, November 24 at 10.30am. Contact [email protected].

ELVIS NIGHT: The Haldi restaurant in Pitstone is holding an Elvis Night on December 11 and 23. Book your table now.DUNWALKIN: Marsworth author Paul Barber will be doing another Meet the Author night with a talk at the Kings Arms, Tring on November 7 and The Stag, Mentmore on November 14. Signed copies of his book are also available at Meads Farm Christmas Evening on Friday, November 15 and it can be bought at Tring and Berkhamsted Bookshops. The fast-selling book (£15, with all proceeds to Guide Dogs for the Blind)) tells the story of his walk around the entire coast of Britain.

SIGN LANGUAGE: British Sign Language classes start today (November 4) in Pitstone on Mondays and Thursdays from 8pm to 9pm, twice a week for six weeks (£120). Email Julie on [email protected] TOUR: There is a charity tour of Tring Brewery on Thursday, November 28, from 7.15pm to 10.15pm, raising money for Rennie Grove Peace Hospice. Tickets, including supper and beer, are £27.50 from the hospice website.

JOY TO THE WORLD: Beacon Community Choir will be holding a Christmas concert on Sunday, December 1 at 4pm at St Mary the Virgin, Ivinghoe. Tickets £12.50 (children free) from Lindsay Hewlett 07986 [email protected] or £14 cash on the door.

SANTA: Santa and his elves will be making their annual visit to Marsworth on Sunday, December 22, collecting for Rennie Grove Peace Hospice.