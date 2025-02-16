MARSWORTH: Villagers invited to private viewing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tring Local History Museum has generously offered residents of Marsworth the chance for a private viewing of the Tring tiles on March 12 at 11am.

They are of national importance and have been loaned to the museum until mid-June. Places are limited so if you would like to join, please email Richard at [email protected].

ONLINE TRIBUTE:

A memorial page and charity fundraiser has been set up in memory of Andy ‘Skinny’ Day, aged 32, from Pitstone, who died in a tragic canal accident near Pitstone Wharf, which came to light on the morning Saturday, February 8. They can be found at online-tribute.com and at gofundme.com.

The Tring Tiles: Private view and talk for Marsworth residents on March 12.

Hundreds of tributes from his many friends have poured into local Facebook sites and to the memorial page, including: ‘One of the nicest, funniest people I’ve ever met.’ ‘A friend to all he met, just a deep-down lovely guy.’ And ‘You lit up every room you walked into. You were the life and soul of every dance floor. God bless you, Skinny, loved by all.’

Andy, who worked for a groundworks company, was known by many people in Marsworth.

HORSE INCIDENT:

There was an incident on Friday, February 14 at 3pm involving a horse and a car near Marsworth Village Hall, on Lower Icknield Way. The rider has appealed on Everything Marsworth for witnesses.

MUMS’ EVENT:

There is a MumRise Gathering planned at Waters Edge, Marsworth, on March 7, from 5pm to 8pm – a chance to meet other mums, chat over mezze and a glass of wine and hear three inspiring guest speakers. Tickets are £15, book in advance.

SCHOOL:

After half term, Marsworth School will be holding a spirituality day linked to God's creation. One of the activities is creating some artwork using recycling. The school is collecting plastic bags, crisp packets and plastic lids. If you have any in your recycling it would happily take them off your hands! They can be dropped off at Marsworth C.E Infant School. A plastic box will be left outside the office for them to be placed in. Thank you for your help.

MURMURATIONS:

Starling murmurations have been spotted locally at around 5pm to 5.30pm, sometimes over Windsor Road, Pitstone or the recreation ground there.

QUIZ NIGHT:

A Fun Quiz Night is planned at Marsworth Millennium Hall on Saturday, March 22, starting at 7pm. This will raise funds for essential maintenance and repairs at All Saints Church, Marsworth. Turkey curry or vegetable chilli and rice will be served. GF option on request. Contact James on 07399 494041 to book.

MEMTMORE TOWERS:

A Friend of Mentmore Towers Facebook group has been started, with the aim of pressuring the current owners to respect the history, the architecture and the wishes of those that have grown up admiring and enjoying it.

QUIZ AT PITSTONE:

Pitstone Memorial Hall has a Quiz Night on Friday, February 21, starting at 7.30pm, with All Alone Dave hosting. £5 per person. Email [email protected] to book.

MARSWORTH 10K:

Come and celebrate the 10th anniversary of www.marsworthfunrun.co.uk on Sunday May 11 at 10am. Registration is open now! The organisers hope to see all the fantastic runners of previous years as well as new entrants.

REPAIRS:

Ivinghoe and Pitstone Repair Café is celebrating its second anniversary. Bring anything you need fixing to Pitstone Pavilion on February 22, from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

PAUL’S BOOK:

Marsworth villager Paul Barber’s book Dunwalkin, about his epic walk around the coast of Britain with his dog. Is now available on Amazon, he says.

DOBBIES CLOSING:

Dobbies Aylesbury, near Wendover and Weston Turville, is closing at the end of this month, as part of a restructuring following losses.

PANTO:

Cheddington Panto Group is performing Cinderella from February 21 to 23. Get your tickets at cheddingtonpanto.com.

NEW PRE-SCHOOL:

Windmill Pre-School is opening up in the new setting of Marsworth Millennium Hall and is recruiting. WindmillFest 2025, celebrating 65 years of Windmill Pre-School, will be on Sunday, July 27 from 12 noon to 5pm at Pitstone Pavilion. Tickets on sale soon for this afternoon of family fun.