Marsworth Village News: Pre-school crisis meeting

Pre-School: Marsworth Pre-school is holding an EGM online tonight (November 11) at 7.30pm to discuss its future. Organisers said: ‘We are inviting the local community to attend, as without you we are facing closure. Please come along to see how you can support us.’

NEW EATERY: The Goat Boat has taken over the premises vacated by Oh Phuket! Restaurant at 53a High Street, Tring. Bookings are via WhatsApp on 07538 330123. They opened on Saturday and are serving Caribbean tapas, light plates and meals.

PARAKEETS: Green parakeets were spotted in Marsworth at the weekend. These noisy little characters are moving north from London.

WHITE LION SOLD: The latest update on the White Lion site is that a developer is planning to build three houses – rather fewer than the eight talked about originally. It is within the Conservation Area, which limits the number of houses likely to get planning permission, say reports online.

VIET EATS: There will be a festive Vietnamese Dinner Party at the Red Lion on Friday, November 22, from 7.30pm, with a five-course taster menu at £45.

CHRISTMAS MARKET: Get ready to kick off the festive season at The Red Lion, Marsworth, where there is a Christmas Market with arts, craft and food, On December 1 from 1pm to 4pm. Expect unique local stalls with handcrafted gifts, festive decor, and holiday goodies, plus tasty food stalls serving up seasonal favorites, and a fully stocked bar to keep the cheer flowing.

CAROLS AT THE RED: There will be carol singing with local choirs by Charlotte’s Tree at the Red Lion, Marsworth on December 14 from 5pm to 9pm, plus a barbecue, mulled wine and a raffle. All proceeds to Hectors House charity.

CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL: This will be held in church, with the forest of trees available for viewing over the weekend of December 7 and 8. Ruth Monks is organising this. The theme will be Christmas Carols and local CLEAR-UP: Volunteers are needed for an autumn clear-up of the village hall car park. Please come along on Sunday, November 24 at 10.30am. Contact [email protected].

WINDMILL WONDERLAND: The preschool behind Brookmead School is holding a Christmas event with festive crafts, cooking, festive music and party games, plus food vendors and Hatters funfair. Book a morning or afternoon timeslot. The event is more family focused this year with smaller numbers in each sitting. Santa and the Grinch will each be attending! Booking essential. Windmillpreschool.co.uk/events.

NEIL’S FLOWERS: The fabulous Neil Gurney will be doing a spectacular Christmas flower demonstration at Cheddington Methodist Hall on Wednesday, November 20 from 7.30pm. Tickets are £14. Call 01296 668781 or 661480.

ELVIS NIGHT: The Haldi restaurant in Pitstone is holding an Elvis Night on December 11 and 23. Book your table now.DUNWALKIN: Marsworth author Paul Barber will be doing another Meet the Author night with a talk at the The Stag, Mentmore on November 14. Signed copies of his book are also available at Meads Farm Christmas Evening on Friday, November 15 and it can be bought at Tring and Berkhamsted Bookshops. The fast-selling book (£15, with all proceeds to Guide Dogs for the Blind)) tells the story of his walk around the entire coast of Britain.

BREWERY TOUR: There is a charity tour of Tring Brewery on Thursday, November 28, from 7.15pm to 10.15pm, raising money for Rennie Grove Peace Hospice. Tickets, including supper and beer, are £27.50 from the hospice website.

JOY TO THE WORLD: Beacon Community Choir will be holding a Christmas concert on Sunday, December 1 at 4pm at St Mary the Virgin, Ivinghoe. Tickets £12.50 (children free) from Lindsay Hewlett 07986 009157 [email protected] or £14 cash on the door.

SANTA: Santa and his elves will be making their annual visit to Marsworth on Sunday, December 22, collecting for Rennie Grove Peace Hospice.

CRICKET: Long Marston Cricket Club is looking for an umpire to represent it on the Cherwell Cricket League Umpire’s Panel. This runs on Saturdays between May and September. Contact Yogesh on 07841 261251.