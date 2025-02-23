MARSWORTH: More structural problems at White Lion

After 13 long years of dereliction, The White Lion building is coming back to life, thanks to knight-in-shining-armour, Nick Webb of Prism Construction.

Nick is now the owner of the site and has gutted the building with his team, prior to renovation, despite a structural engineer urging major demolition.

On the engineer’s advice he has taken down a flat-roofed, single-storey building which won’t be replaced, and is planning the imminent rebuild of a timber-framed extension close to the canal.

However, Nick has just reported: ‘Further structural problems were encountered last week, slowing progress. Another engineer’s visit!’

White Lion: Renovation work is being carried out with the aim of restoring the building to its former glory.

Visitors wish him well with the project.

KITTY IS 106!

Marsworth’s oldest resident, Kitty Pinnock, is due to reach the remarkable age of 106 shortly. The church is being floodlit in her honour at the end of this month, arranged by her family.

RED LION BRIDGE:

Ainscough put in a 2023 planning application to build 320 homes on the airfield, which was fiercely resisted as it would cause traffic issues and double the size of Marsworth. A planning decision is yet to be made.

The company has now made an application to ascertain whether planning permission is required for their proposed changes to the Grade II Listed Red Lion bridge. The proposal included two pairs of signal head units, with cables routed along the bridge deck, and a pedestrian lane.

Clearly, if approved, these proposed changes would be advantageous for their bigger planning objective, the proposed airfield development, reports Marsworth News.

But then what about traffic issues on the stretch of Vicarage Road between Church Lane and the Lower Icknield Way, asks the newsletter.

BRIDGE PUDDLE:

A mega-puddle developed on the village side of the Red Lion Bridge in late January. The parish clerk enlisted local resident Alex Kennedy to do some spadework to allow the water to drain off towards the canal.

MEDIA SUITE:

New audio-visual equipment, including a large screen in the main hall and smaller screens in the meeting rooms, is set to be installed in the village hall.

PRE-SCHOOL:

OFWAT has inspected and it is hoped that the new Windmill Pre-School at Marsworth village hall will commence before Easter.

DROWNINGS:

Following three drownings in the canal locally in as many years, Marsworth Parish Council wrote to Canal & River Trust asking for more training for boaters but was told that unfortunately there wasn’t funding. MPC is writing again to suggest that mooring pins should be brightly marked, towpaths maintained, and hedgerows trimmed back for better access along the paths. Leaflets emphasising safety near the canals have been distributed to local cafes and pubs.

WATERS EDGE:

The café, now under new owners, is serving Yorkshire Roast Wraps on Sunday afternoons from 2pm to 4pm, pancakes on March 4, Shrove Tuesday and an Irish Breakfast on St Patrick’s Day, Tuesday March 17. Various events are planned too.