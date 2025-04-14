MARSWORTH: Gentlefolk get set to ride again!

Steaming through: Two steam engines trundled through the village at the weekend, reminding us that the Marsworth Steam Fair is on Father's Day, Sunday June 15.

Entries are now open for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, with 140 places available locally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Already more than 100 have booked for the Tring ride, which takes place on Sunday, May 18 and starts at the Red Lion, Marsworth.

Last year it raised more than £20,000 for men’s charities and provided a spectacular sight in the village. There will be updates on The Red Lion’s Facebook page. It is part of a global event to highlight men’s health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LITTLE HEATH TEAROOM: This wonderful tearoom near Potten End, run by Marsworth resident Helena of Dottie About Cake, has been forced to close largely because of actions by the National Trust.

Little Heath petition: Cafe and nursery have been forced to close.

David and Ingrid, the owners of magical Little Heath Farm, Nursery and Tea Room since 1970, have been evicted, after the National Trust asked for £335,000 for access over a small strip of land it owns to get to the historic, 1830s-style farmyard. MP Victoria Collins has confirmed her support for the couple and is willing to write to the National Trust and to the Secretary of State for DEFRA. There is a petition at Change.org, which already has 3,300 signatures and more details at www.littleheathfarmnursery.co.uk.

STEAM ENGINES: Two steam engines came trundling through the village at the weekend, reminding us that the amazing Marsworth Steam Engine and Classic Vehicle Rally is fast approaching, on Sunday June 15. This ever-expanding event provides the perfect Father's Day outing.

FLOATING MARKET: There will be a floating market on the canal at Startops from Saturday May 3 to Monday May 5, from 10am to 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JUMBLE SUCCESS: The recent jumble sale, organised by Josie Kempster, raised more than £800 for the new Ladies Group that is replacing the WI in the village.

Motorcycling spectacle: The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride starts in Marsworth on May 18.

TRING FAMILY FUN DAY. This is on Saturday, May 10. From 11am to 3pm at St Peter and St Paul Church and Churchyard. There are tower tours, a bar, a teddies zip wire, children’s activities and games, live music, a lunchtime barbecue and more. All welcome. Funds raised go towards church repairs.

WEDDING FAIR. This will be on Sunday, May 18, at Pitstone Memorial Hall. Doors open from 12pm to 4pm.

GOAT BOAT: A review of the top-notch Caribbean food served by the Goat Boat and Goat Yard is now live on Eating With Todd platforms. Meanwhile, Waters Edge Marsworth has a fun programme of family Easter activities and menus. Visit wemarsworth.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PITSTONE CHURCH. The redundant church on Church Road, in Pitstone, will host a performance of The Three Musketeers on Tuesday, June 3, in the churchyard. And on Friday, July 4, there is a wine and cheese sampling planned. There are also plays and concerts in August and September.

TRING TILES: There’s another opportunity to enjoy a private viewing and a talk about the Tring Tiles at Tring Local History Museum on April 23. Email Richard Tregoning at [email protected] if you are interested in attending. The Tiles tell amusing apocryphal tales from the early life of Christ.