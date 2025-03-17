MARSWORTH: Anyone up for holding a VE Day celebration?

If anyone is interested in holding a VE Day event at Marsworth Recreation Ground, please contact Marsworth Parish Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will need details of any proposed event by Monday March 31 for discussion at the Parish Meeting on Monday April 7 at 8pm.The Bank Holiday on Monday 5 May has been officially dedicated to community celebrations.

UK-wide, there will be a four-day celebration of the 80th anniversary of VE Day, including a flypast, concert and a Westminster Abbey service, the government has announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The commemorations, marking 80 years since the end of World War Two in Europe, will run from the Bank Holiday Monday on 5 May, until 8 May.

Anyone up for holding a VE Celebration at the recreation grounds? Please let Marsworth Parish Council know if so.

Buckinghamshire Council will be waiving the associated fees to host an event on a public highway between Monday 5 May and Sunday 11 May 2025 inclusive.

Please contact the Parish Clerk, Caroline Smith by emailing [email protected] or calling 07557 289049.

PRE-SCHOOL OPENS:

Windmill Pre-School, Marsworth, opened on Monday (March 17) in the Millennium Hall and is enrolling children aged nine months up to school age. All funded hours are accepted. Contact area manager Emma to book your tour, at [email protected].

CHURCH:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is Coffee, cake and Bible crafts on a Lent and Easter theme at St Mary’s Ivinghoe on Sunday, March 23 at 2.30pm to 4pm. Email [email protected] to book.

PARISH MEETING:

The Annual Parish Meeting will be held on Monday 7 April 2025 at the Marsworth Millennium Hall, starting with drinks (wine, beer and fruit juice) at 6.30pm, the parish meeting at 7pm, and a talk by Alex Razak at 7.30pm about the Ivinghoe and Pitstone Repair Café which he instigated in 2023. The meeting will end at 8pm. All residents are welcome. Reports from local organisations will not be read out but will be available in Marsworth News and on the parish website. Please let the Parish Clerk know if you will be attending the meeting. [email protected].

JUMBLE:

Please start saving your clothes and bric-a-brac for Marsworth Jumble Sale on Saturday, April 5 at the Millennium Hall, from 1pm. Call 01442 825057 if you have a query or would like your jumble collected.

CARDBOARD:

Marsworth School’s headteacher Angela Polatci is appealing for large pieces of cardboard or large boxes for a pirate ship role play area in the school, similar to the picture.

TENNIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long Marston Tennis Club has an open day on Saturday, March 22 from 10am to 4pm. Reserve a slot by emailing [email protected], or just come along and find out more about the club.

CHATTY CAFÉ SCHEME:

Every Tuesday between 12pm and 1pm, there is a Chatter and Natter table hosted by a friendly volunteer at CuriosiTEA Rooms, Pitstone Memorial Hall. Come along for a chat and a cuppa.

EGG HUNT:

There’s an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 19 from 10am to 2pm at the Methodist Church, Cheddington. The egg hunt is £2 and there will be tea and coffee and cakes available, so something for everyone.

FUN DAY:

Tring Family Fun Day is on Saturday, May 10 from 11am to 3pm at St Peter and St Paul Church and Churchyard.