Louis Smith heading to Bucks for Jukebox Idols dates

The Jukebox Idols tour in 2026 includes two dates in Buckinghamshire.

Former Olympic gymnast, Strictly Come Dancing champion and Masked Dancer winner Louis Smith MBE has announced he is joining Strictly Come Dancing’s Nadiya Bychkova and the platinum-selling vocal harmony group The Overtones in the cast of Jukebox Idols, the new song and dance spectacular for 2026.

The nationwide tour will play 29 dates next summer, including dates at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 7th June and The Swan Theatre in High Wycombe on 2nd July.

Brought to you by the producers of the West End smash hit Rip It Up 60s, Jukebox Idols is a non-stop whirlwind of the greatest hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s’ biggest music icons that celebrates the era-defining music that poured from jukeboxes around the globe to create the unforgettable soundtrack of a generation.

Alongside Nadiya and The Overtones, Louis will be joining a stellar supporting cast of dancers as they swing, bop, jive and rock ‘n’ roll their way throughout the ultimate jukebox show, bringing to life the show-stopping hits from legends such as Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Motown and many more - a song and dance spectacle for music lovers everywhere.

Jukebox Idols: (l-r) Louis Smith, Nadiya Bychkova and The Overtones

Louis Smith became one of Britain’s sporting superstars after winning medals at three separate Olympic Games. He shot to fame at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 by winning a bronze medal in the pommel horse, before winning silver medals at both the London 2012 and Rio De Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games.

After the London 2012 Olympics, Louis took part in and won that year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, lifting the coveted Glitterball trophy with his professional dance partner Flavia Cacace. In 2021 he was crowned winner of The Masked Dancer

Louis was then awarded the honour of MBE in the 2013 New Year Honours for his services to gymnastics.

Following his success on Strictly, Louis returned to the stage to star in the hit dance shows Rip It Up The ‘50s, Rip It The ‘60s and Rip It Up the ‘70sbetween 2017 and 2019.

Looking ahead to the tour, Smith said, “I love dancing, so I’m truly thrilled to be joining the cast for the Jukebox Idols tour next year, and relishing the challenge. Every night during the Rip It Up tours I’d tell people that those shows are the hardest thing I have ever done – even harder than competing at the Olympics and Strictly. I’m not sure anyone ever believed me, but I was telling the truth!

“Seriously, I can’t wait to join Nadiya and The Overtones on tour. We’re going to have a blast bringing this show to theatres across the UK. We’ll see everybody on the dance floor.”

Nadiya Bychkova, originally from Ukraine, is a two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin '10' Dance, winning in 2014 and 2015. She is also a multiple-time Slovenian Ballroom and Latin Champion and has participated in the Bosnian version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Following her success, in 2017, she was invited to join the UK’s cast of professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing, and has since partnered EastEnders star Davood Ghadami, Blue’s Lee Ryan, professional footballer David James, TV presenter Dan Walker, Bros’ Matt Goss and Olympian Tom Dean.

In 2021, Nadiya co-headlined the first show to reopen the London Palladium after the pandemic, Here Come The Boys, alongside fellow Strictly professionals Aljaž Škorjanec , Graziano Di Prima, Nikita Kuzmin and Pasha Kovalev, before touring the show across the UK in the summer of 2022.

Nadiya then co-headlined successful UK tours Once Upon A Time (2023) and Behind The Magic (2024).

Known for their exquisite vocals, pitch perfect harmonies and effortless dance moves, The Overtones are the perfect mix of originality and classic nostalgia, making them one of the UK’s most in demand live acts.

Comprising of Mark Franks, Darren Everest, Jay James and Mike Crawshaw, the group has achieved multi-platinum record sales over the past decade, releasing six studio albums and enjoying twelve sold-out UK tours, firmly establishing them as one of the UK’s most popular and prolific live acts.

After headlining many of the UK’s most prestigious venues, including The London Palladium and The Royal Albert Hall, The Overtones have also performed at incredible events such as The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee at Buckingham Palace and singing to over one million people at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

Tickets to see Jukebox Idols at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 7th June and The Swan Theatre in High Wycombe on 2nd July. 2026 are on sale now, available from www.jukeboxidols.com.