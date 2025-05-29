Local upcycler Graham returns for Bucks Art Weeks’ 40th anniversary

Suport local and plan your Bucks Art Weeks day out

Chesham-based artist Graham Lester will once again be showcasing his distinctive paper sculptures and turned art during Bucks Art Weeks 2025, joining fellow exhibitors at the popular St Dunstan’s group in Monks Risborough. This year is particularly special as it marks the 40th anniversary of Bucks Art Weeks, one of the region’s most celebrated and long-standing visual arts events. And Graham’s work features on the front of the popular directory guide!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A well-known figure in the county’s arts scene, Graham first began exhibiting after retiring from a successful career in design. His early shows were held in his home studio in Chesham, where he debuted his intricate paper sculptures. As the event grew in popularity, Graham became part of a wider trend by joining with other local artists to form a collective and take part in an art trail.

Now working with materials like corian, acrylic and wood—often reclaimed or discarded—Graham transforms them into elegant, hand-turned bowls and pots. His work demonstrates a clear passion for creating beauty from waste, and his pieces can be found in respected venues including Aylesbury Museum Café, the Buckinghamshire Craft Guild, and The Good Earth Gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it’s Bucks Art Weeks—particularly his exhibition with the St Dunstan’s group—that remains his most successful and eagerly anticipated event of the year.

Check out Graham's intricate paper sculptures

Bucks Art Weeks (7th to 22nd June 2025) offers the public a rare chance to meet artists in their studios, explore hidden creative spaces, and purchase original artwork directly from makers. With over 250 artists, makers and designers participating across the county, the event supports creativity at every level and encourages community involvement in the arts. And it’s free to visit!

This year’s 40th anniversary celebrations promise to be extra special, and Graham’s continued involvement is a testament to the vibrant and evolving arts community in Buckinghamshire.

For more information about venues and artists, including the St Dunstan’s group, visit www.bucksartweeks.org.uk. Alternatively, find out more by going to www.grahamlester.com or www.artatstdunstans.blogspot.com to support local.