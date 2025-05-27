Local jeweller Kate Wilkinson returns for Bucks Art Weeks 2025

You can look forward to a vibrant celebration of creativity this summer, as hundreds of artists and makers take part in Bucks Art Weeks 2025. Running from 7th to 22nd June, the annual event offers a fantastic opportunity to meet artists, see them at work, and purchase unique art, crafts and gifts.

Kate Wilkinson, a long-standing and much-admired contributor to the local art scene, will be exhibiting as part of the St Dunstan’s Group in Monks Risborough. The group brings together a collective of talented artists working in a variety of media, and their welcoming venue - a beautiful medieval church - even offers home-baked refreshments for visitors.

A jeweller known for her distinctive, hand-crafted designs, Kate has exhibited at many events, including the acclaimed ‘100 Women Artists’ at Claydon House and shows at Stowe Gardens and Milton Keynes. Her silver and gold plated contemporary jewellery combines artistry and precision.

Kate is also known for her behind-the-scenes contributions to Bucks Art Weeks, which celebrates its fortieth anniversary this year. In 2015, she was part of the team that redesigned the event’s directory into its iconic horizontal A5 format. This high-quality publication is now a firm favourite with art lovers, helping them plan their visits to inspirational artisans all around the county.

Bucks Art Weeks is more than an art event — it’s a county-wide celebration of creativity, and an open invitation for people of all ages to step into artists’ studios, explore workshops, and meet the makers. And it’s free to visit! For families, it’s a chance to ignite children's imaginations with art in real-world settings. For collectors and enthusiasts, it offers rare access to buy directly from artists and understand the stories behind the work. For everyone, it provides a deep sense of connection — not only to local talent, but to the places and communities that make Buckinghamshire unique.

Bucks Art Weeks 2025 runs from 7th to 22nd June, with over 250 artists taking part across and around Buckinghamshire. It’s a great day out and you can plan your visit with maps, trails and details online. For more information, visit www.bucksartweeks.org.uk