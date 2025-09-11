Life drawing at Milton's Cottage

Adam & Eve from 'Paradise Lost''', illustrated by Gustav Dore

Would you Adam and Eve it? Milton's only surviving residence is hosting its first ever life drawing class. Drawing inspiration from Milton's portrayal of the Fall of Mankind in 'Paradise Lost', which he completed at Milton's Cottage, this is an opportunity for everyone to create their own work of art where one of the world's greatest poems was composed.

'Paradise Lost' is the most illustrated poem in the English language, with artists such as Blake, Turner, Gustav Dore and Salvador Dali all responding to Milton's epic. Why not become part of that long artistic tradition by joining this informal life drawing class led by artist Jo McCormick?

Suitable for all abilities, including complete beginners, the class costs £20 per person, which includes professional tuition, drawing materials, and a free drink in an inspiring environment.

For further information about this event please contact Kelly O'Reilly on [email protected] or 01494 872313.

Booking is via Eventbrite on https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/life-drawing-class-at-miltons-cottage-tickets-1684400389909?aff=oddtdtcreator