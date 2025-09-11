Life drawing at Milton's Cottage
'Paradise Lost' is the most illustrated poem in the English language, with artists such as Blake, Turner, Gustav Dore and Salvador Dali all responding to Milton's epic. Why not become part of that long artistic tradition by joining this informal life drawing class led by artist Jo McCormick?
Suitable for all abilities, including complete beginners, the class costs £20 per person, which includes professional tuition, drawing materials, and a free drink in an inspiring environment.
For further information about this event please contact Kelly O'Reilly on [email protected] or 01494 872313.
Booking is via Eventbrite on https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/life-drawing-class-at-miltons-cottage-tickets-1684400389909?aff=oddtdtcreator