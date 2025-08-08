LEGOLAND Windsor Resort Unveils Epic New Entrance Portal

The LEGOLAND Windsor Resort has today unveiled its much-anticipated new entrance portal which will welcome families into a wonderful world of LEGO adventures this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brand-new portal, situated at the entrance to the UK’s most loved children’s attraction, is part of the park’s ongoing refurbishment and developments to improve guest’s experiences.

Built to feel like you’ve been miniaturised to the size of a LEGO minifigure, this incredible portal towers at an impressive 32 feet tall. With gigantic LEGO elements which form the main structure create a striking visual impact, the detailed brick-built sculptures within the gateway are crafted from over 70,000 LEGO bricks. The Merlin Magic Making team designed the iconic structure, while a team of expert LEGO model makers spent more than 2,500 hours bringing the creation to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This exciting addition to the Resort follows the arrival of the iconic Miniland London display — which now features new architectural landmarks such as City Hall, 122 Leadenhall Street (The Cheese Grater), and 30 St Mary Axe (The Gherkin), as well as the LEGOLAND Express train and the re-launch of LEGO® City Deep Sea Adventure.

LEGOLAND Windsor Resort Unveils Epic New Entrance Portal

Ramesh Ganeson, Vice President at the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, said: “The unveiling of our new entrance portal marks a significant milestone in the continued investment into LEGOLAND Windsor over the coming years. It’s a bold new beginning area that transports our guests into the magic of LEGO from the very first step. This is more than just an entrance, it’s a promise of all the fun and imagination that lies beyond.”

From the moment guests step through the portal, they’re greeted by life-sized LEGO minifigures, including fan-favourite LEGO NINJAGO heroes and fire-breathing dragons, each made from a staggering 15,000 bricks.

These iconic guardians set the scene for the adventures that lie ahead and make for a seriously epic family selfie to kickstart the day. For those who want to take a piece of the magic home, an exclusive miniature LEGOLAND Portal set, inspired by the real thing, is also available only at LEGOLAND Resorts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets to the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort start from £29 per person, kids under 90cm go free. Guests can also plan two unforgettable days out for the price of a single ticket at one of four UK’s biggest and best-loved theme parks including the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, Alton Towers Resort, Chessington World of Adventures and Thorpe Park with Merlin’s Twice the Fun summer offer.

Running from 21st July to 17th August, guests can book their ticket and get a second visit to another theme park for free by visiting https://www.legoland.co.uk/