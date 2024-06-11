Learn the ancient craft of scything - for free

Published 11th Jun 2024
Greener Padbury Group is running a free scything workshop on Saturday 6th July.

Do you crave fresh air and exercise and the quiet enjoyment of nature? Or perhaps you are inspired by No Mow May to manage a garden area differently. Or maybe you just want to take this rare opportunity to learn a new (but very old!) skill. Scything has so many benefits - both for us and for wildlife.

Come and learn this ancient craft in the Padbury Millennium Wood on Saturday 6th July from 10am to 4pm. This whole day course for adults is being funded by the Greener Padbury Group for up to 6 people. To book your place, visit: https://buytickets.at/greenerpadburygroup . Scythes will be provided – just give your height on the booking form, so that a suitable length snath can be brought along.