Jon Moon will exhibit at HAG 2025

The 2023 HAG exhibition

Renown Buckinghamshire-based artist Jon Moon will be exhibiting at this year's HAG exhibition.

Each year the Hughenden Art Group (HAG) organise an Art exhibition - these exhibitions are very well attended, with the opening Friday being particularly popular (wine and nibbles). Entry is free and a wide range of artworks, prints and cards are available to buy.

This year, the exhibition will be held at Hughenden Village Hall, HP14 4NX at 7pm - 9pm on Friday, 17th October, 10am - 5pm Saturday, 18th October, and 10am - 4pm on Sunday, 19th October.

Look forward to seeing you!