Jokers wild about Buckland Blast

The Jokers - a young, energetic four piece band who write their own material as well as playing covers - are lined up for a set at Buckland Blast, the Village Hall's 25th anniversary celebration.

The event, which aims to bring together all ages of the local community, is being held in Buckland Village Hall and garden on Saturday, September 13 from 10am to 9.30pm.

As well as an afternoon and evening of music the family fiesta has a show for children featuring story teller, comedian and magician 'Simon Says', a lunch for senior citizens and a Dog Show.

Penny's Vintage Coffee Shop will be providing refreshments, Souvlaki House a range of appetising Greek food and there'll be a bar in the Hall.

The Jokers, who have been together for five years, are part of a music session which starts with a Ceilidh, followed by an open mic session and contributions from local band Little Edge and the headline act, north London based, Soulfools.

Said the Joker's vocalist and guitarist, Charlie Beck: "We are inspired by bands such as the Foo Fighters and Oasis. We do cover their songs and ours are influenced by their style of music."

The band which, alongside Charlie, has Max Billington on keyboards, Oliver Baker on drums and Louis Schafer on bass, have played at many local gigs including the Tring Christmas Festival and Berkhamsted Beer Festival, in their own right, and supporting other bands.

You can get tickets here: https://bucklandvillagehall.com/25th-anniversary-event

Buckland Old School Trust (BOST) - the organisers of the event - would like to thank the following sponsors and supporters: Cesare and Co, Dayla, ARLA, Olleco, Chiltern Archery, Ross Holkham Photography, Buckinghamshire Council's Community Board for Wendover and Villages, Your Cafe in the Park and Animal Support Angels.