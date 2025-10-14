Join the Dracula Spectacular at Friars Square

Families are invited to join in the fang-tastic fun when Friars Square shopping centre hosts its Halloween bash on Tuesday 28 October. The free event starts at 11am and ends at 3pm.

There will be three comedy shows from Bread & Butter Theatre’s vampires Vlad and Brad at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm. The vampires will provide plenty of creepy comedy, fun, games and dancing. There will also be prizes for fancy dress.

The cast of despicable characters to meet also includes a pair of giant Flying Fox Bats and stiltwalking Day of the Dead characters Moonshine and Solero.

Children can take part in a free craft workshop to create bats, cats, witches and other spooky things to take home. Plus, there will be a Halloween trail to complete for youngsters to win a trick or treat.