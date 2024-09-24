Join locals at Farnham Common’s sparkling retirement community for Macmillan Coffee Morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Locals are being invited for coffee and cake at a retirement community in Farnham Common to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Taking place on Friday 27th September between 11am and 1pm at the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development, Heathlandson Reading Road, the event will be one of many Macmillan Coffee Mornings happening up and down the country, helping to raise vital funds to support the 3 million people living with cancer in the UK.

On the day, guests and homeowners will gather in the communal lounge at Heathlands for a brew and a slice of cake, whilst enjoying the company of friends and family, alongside the McCarthy Stone team.

The first Macmillan Coffee Morning was held in 1990 and was created to bring people together for a coffee and a catch-up, all for a good cause. It has since evolved into one of the world’s biggest fundraising events and has helped to raise millions for people living with cancer. In 2023, more than £13 million was raised through coffee mornings across the country.

McCarthy Stone's Heathlands development in Buckinghamshire

To reserve your space at the fundraising event, please call 0800 153 3435.

John Michael Tabakian, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, comments: “We are delighted to be inviting locals to Heathlandsto help raise money for a very worthwhile cause. It’s not only a fantastic opportunity to help promote the brilliant work that Macmillan do, but to also bring the community together and show people what life at a McCarthy Stone development is like.”

Combining the freedom and privacy of independent living with all the benefits needed to make your retirement enjoyable, Heathlands offers a selection of luxury two-bedroom apartments and superb communal spaces. Homeowners can enjoy regular social activities in the spacious lounge which opens onto a beautifully maintained patio area and sun-trapped gardens, as well as invite guests to stay overnight in the hotel-style guest suite. A House Manager is on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development, while 24-hour emergency call systems and door camera entry provide additional peace of mind.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To find out more about Retirement Living at Heathlands, please call 0800 153 3435 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/heathlands.