Is adorable Pluto the Bucks mini pig a world record breaker?

He may be small in stature, but Pluto the pig is making a giant impression, and could soon go down in history as the smallest proven boar in the world.

Standing at just 38cm tall, the dinky Juliana pig lives at Kew Little Pigs Farm in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, where staff believe he could be the tiniest proven adult boar ever recorded. His application is currently with Guinness World Records, and if accepted, Pluto will officially become a global superstar.

But size isn't the only thing making this miniature marvel stand out. The little lothario is also about to become a dad, twice. His ex, Bambi, is already expecting a litter, and current flame Venus is also believed to be pregnant. For a pig barely the size of a cushion, Pluto’s summer is looking busy.

“He’s tiny but mighty,” says Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs. “Pluto is full of charm, he loves a cuddle, sits happily on your lap, and is incredibly sociable. He’s even done film work and starred in a London vodka company’s ad campaign. We think he’s the full package!”

Born on 23 February 2024, fully-grown Pluto is already the smallest pig on the farm, but he’s got big dreams. To prove just how tiny he is, Pluto recently posed for photos alongside girlfriend Venus, looking every bit the proud prospective papa.

While most adult pigs, such as the popular miniature Göttingen minipig, can still weigh around 35 kilos, Pluto’s dainty frame puts him in a different league altogether. Even the current smallest pig on record, a pet named Penny, stood taller than Pluto at a similar age. At the opposite end of the scale is Big Bill, the heaviest pig ever recorded, who tipped the scales at a jaw-dropping 1,158 kilos and stood over 1.5 metres tall.

Back in Amersham, the team at Kew Little Pigs are waiting excitedly for confirmation from Guinness, and for the arrival of Pluto’s piglets who will all go to be loved pets in people's homes.

“We can’t wait to see them,” says Olivia. “If they’re anything like their dad, they’ll be small, sweet, and full of personality.”

You can meet Pluto at Kew Little Pigs' forthcoming Alice in Wonderland-themed fun days on July 27 and August 17.

To find out more and book go to kewlittlepigs.com