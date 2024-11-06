Hundreds of sausage dogs expected in Milton Keynes at the cutest Christmas event ever

More than 200 dachshunds along with other breeds in a separate session will come together for a festive celebration!

We're pretty sure we've found the most serotonin-boosting activity to kick off the festive season in MK. There's a Pup Up Cafe with up to 200 dachshunds alongside 50 other dogs in attendance!

There are two events taking place, the 'Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour' in the morning and the 'Jingle Paws Christmas Tour' open to all breeds in the afternoon.

And with Christmas themed photos and props, and pictures taken by a photographer, a free Christmas present for every dog on entry, unlimited puppuccinos with toppings plus treats for your four-legged friends, it definitely sounds like there will be something for everyone.

Santa riding a sausage!

Marcus Ackford, who is an event organiser for Pup Up Cafe the event told WalesOnline: "We're so excited for this year's Christmas Tour. We've been running it for years now and it's always our favourite time of year.

"We've got tons of Christmas photo ops and props and 90% of the dogs get their best Christmas outfits on making giving out the best dressed prize always a dilemma!

"This year every single dog will get a little present on entry just to say merry Christmas from us too. The venue is always super Christmassy around this time of year and we can't wait to get there..."

"Each session is run as its own event so we've got off lead time, best dressed competitions and more in each one. For the dogs there's plenty to do alongside the socialising with other friendly dogs; we've got ball pits, boxes of toys, puppuccinos, unlimited treats and a photographer taking photos throughout the session which are accessible as part of the ticket price"

Pugs waiting for their session!

And it sounds like this event isn't just for the dogs to enjoy. Marcus adds: "For the humans there's plenty to do alongside making sure yours isn't waiting by the puppuccino topping station for unsuspecting humans to drop anything.

"Petting all the doggos, shopping at the local dog businesses that come along and set up for the day, ensuring a good dog pose is found for the photographer to grab some pics of your pooch on the many photobooths and grabbing a coffee and a drink just to name a few!

"For anyone without a dog... 'Regular Human' tickets are on offer. We keep these very limited to ensure the dog-human ratio is to our (and more importantly the dogs) liking. If anyone without a dog fancies coming along for a little serotonin boost or to ask questions to dog others or breed specific dog owners before going ahead and reserving that cute puppy, we're here for it."

You can find tickets for the Pup Up Cafe Christmas Tours here: https://www.pupup.cafe/tickets/christmas-tour-%f0%9f%8e%84/