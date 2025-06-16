Hidden gem shines in Bucks Art Weeks at Rowsham Creatives

Bucks Art Weeks is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year - the county’s largest visual arts and open studios event.

Every June, the joyful yellow signs go up, and visitors are welcomed to drop in on the talented artists and makers to see them at work. This year’s festival runs until Sunday 22nd June, and as always, is free for everyone to visit - workshops, activities and refreshments are also available at selected venues. There are hundreds of painters, potters, jewellers, glassworkers, sculptors, textile artists and many more waiting to meet you and talk about their work.

Tucked away in the picturesque Manor Farm Courtyard in Rowsham, a delightful artistic haven is drawing visitors in droves.

“Rowsham Creatives” is home to a vibrant, inspiring exhibition featuring the colourful kiln-formed glasswork of Katrina Shearlaw and the whimsical, character-filled ceramics of Jane Wigley. Open Friday to Sunday, 10am–5.30pm, this creative space is brimming with personality, artistry, and warmth.

Katrina Shearlaw’s studio is a kaleidoscope of colour. From intricate vases of flowers and dazzling mood-lighting to joyful garden stakes, swizzle sticks, and suncatchers, her full collection is on show for the very first time. Each piece is carefully handcrafted, offering visitors the chance to take home something truly unique – whether it’s a thoughtful gift or a statement piece for the home or garden.

Next door, Jane Wigley brings her signature charm to life in clay. Her ceramic oil bottles are a stylish yet practical favourite, while her expressive highland cows, hares, foxes, and badgers never fail to raise a smile. New this year are a pair of delightful toads, perfect for adding personality to any garden space. Jane’s love of animals shines through in every sculpted detail.

Visitors are warmly welcomed to watch the artists at work, ask questions, and enjoy refreshments – including delicious homemade cakes – in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere.

With prices to suit all budgets – from handcrafted keepsakes and workshop vouchers to larger statement pieces – Rowsham Creatives is the perfect stop for art lovers and curious visitors alike.

Visit Rowsham Creatives this June

Entry is free, with plenty of parking available.

Find them at: 4 Manor Farm Fused Glass, Manor Farm Courtyard, Manor Road, Rowsham, Bucks, HP22 4QP

Instagram: @manorfarmfusedglass