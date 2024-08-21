Hearing dogs' famous cake, plant and dog show returns
Hearing Dogs trains dogs to alert their deaf partner to life-saving and important sounds such as smoke and fire alarms, alarm clocks and cooker timers. Their burgundy coats also signal to the public that their partner is deaf. This combination of practical assistance and lifelong friendship can be completely life-changing.
The legendary sales, which are organised and run by the long-standing Hearing Dogs volunteer team, led by Fiona and Rob Daniels, have grown from very humble beginnings into one of the most popular fixtures in the Hearing Dogs calendar. In fact, since they began in 2020, the team has raised a staggering £80,000.
Fiona, Rob and their team, including Wendy Baldwin and Peter Shepperd, bake most of the cakes and grow the plants themselves, and also make chutneys, chilli sauces and their now famous Cornish pasties.
Visitors to the plant and cake sale will be able to enter their own dog into the fun dog show, with a prize for, among other things, the waggiest tail.
For those who have worked up an appetite after the other activities, there will be mouth-watering treats on offer, including cakes, savouries and delicious South African-inspired street food from award-winning local caterers Bokkie.
The free-to-enter sale will be held on 7th September between 10am and 4pm in the grounds of The Grange, Haw Lane, Saunderton, near Princes Risborough HP27 9NS. Visitors are welcome to bring their dogs along, but they should be kept on a lead and the charity would ask people to clear up after them.
