ROADSHOW

Come join us to share your thoughts on healthcare in your area in Bucks!

Healthwatch Bucks are hitting the road and will be visiting 16 locations across Buckinghamshire from 24 February 2025 – 7 March 2025.

We want to hear about local residents ' experiences of health and social care – what’s working and what could be better. This feedback is key to help us understand how services are performing and is used to help inform improvements by decision makers.

If you have used or tried to access health and social care services in Bucks including GP’s, hospitals, urgent care, pharmacy, dentists, 111, care homes or any other service come and talk to us.

Full details of the roadshow can be found on our website www.healthwatchbucks.co.uk and on our social media channels.

Do drop in and talk to us, it would be wonderful to see you there!