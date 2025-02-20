Half-term fun with Hairspray and The Works

Edna Turnblad (Neil Hurst) at The Works, Aylesbury

Hairspray the Musical cast members Neil Hurst (Edna Turnblad), Reece Richards (Seaweed) and Freya McMahon (Penny Pingleton) visited local restaurant The Works to sample new ice cream flavour exclusively created to celebrate the show’s arrival in Aylesbury

The word on everyone’s lips this February half term is Hairspray, and the ice cream flavour is bubblegum!

Hairspray the Musical is at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre until Sat 22 Feb 2025 and local ice cream restaurant, The Works are joining in the feel-good fun!

All this week the restaurant located in the town’s Market Square, is hosting a special Hairspray dining experience complete with exclusive themed menu including a Bubble Trouble Sundae and a Bubblegum Monster Shake. There is also a chance to win a prize every time a song from Hairspray the Musical is played in the restaurant.

After breaking box office records and delighting audiences in the West End, on Broadway and on the big screen since 1988, the timeless story of Hairspray centres around heroine Tracy Turnblad, who has big hair, a big heart, and big dreams to dance her way onto national TV, and into the heart of teen idol Link Larkin. When Tracy becomes a local star, she is able to use her newfound fame to fight for liberation, tolerance, and interracial unity in Baltimore.

Cast from the hit musical visited The Works Tuesday sampling the new desserts and getting hands on in the kitchen! Owner of The Works, Roger Bolton said of the partnership: "Building strong relationships within the local community had always been in The Works DNA of the past 10 years, The Waterside have always fully embraced this relationship and for a large company are amazing for local independents, long may it continue."

This celebration of a local family run business and much-loved musical boasts a further cause for local pride as the show also sees homegrown talent, Jacob Smith, as part of the cast. Jacob said: ‘I still love coming home and seeing family, and now I'm back to perform at the Waterside after 10 years of last being there! My first on stage experience was at The Waterside Theatre, and it was the panto Peter Pan in 2012 where I played a lost boy and I loved every second of it. The theatre is so gorgeous and unique compared to others and I'm proud to say it's my first venue I've ever played in!’

Enter into the feel-great spirit with The Works and Hairspray the Musical at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre all this week.