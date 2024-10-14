Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children can get stuck into life on the farm with a special holiday club which lets them care for adorable miniature pigs.

Kew Little Pigs in Amersham is famous for its Pigs for Schools scheme, which has so far helped 100,000 children experience an animal encounter as part of school life.

And during this half term holiday, the experienced staff at the farm are throwing open the doors to youngsters of school age, in two action packed days of learning and fun.

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "Our holiday clubs are always really popular and children absolutely love to come to us and find out how we look after the pigs. It's a full day of activities and treats, and at the moment we have piglets galore, so it will be extra cute."

Youngsters enjoying their holiday experience - Animal News Agency

Kew Little Pigs is a multi-award winning attraction, which champions miniature pigs as intelligent and loving pets.

Children who attend the holiday clubs, which are taking place on Monday, October 28 and Tuesday, October 29 from 9am until 3pm, get will also get to enjoy Halloween activities to celebrate spooky season, and get a poster, certificate and pig goody pack to take home with them to remember their day.

To find out more about the sessions, which cost £80 per child go to www.kewlittlepigs.com or email [email protected]

