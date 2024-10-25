Fun with apples and pears for adorable miniature pigs at Bucks attraction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pigs at an Amersham attraction enjoyed a special game this week, apples and pears on a string!

Staff at Kew Little Pigs strung the fruit around the pens, and the pigs got stuck into the fun game, before devouring the tasty treats.

Games and toys are a big part of keeping the attraction's adorable animals happy and stimulated, and staff spend lots of time thinking of new enrichment activities for them to do.

In this adorable video miniature pigs Popcorn and Astrid try out the new toy, which kept them occupied for an entire afternoon as they tried to catch every last bit.

Kew Little Pigs is based in Old Amersham - Animal News Agency

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, which is an award-winning attraction and the UK's leading ethical breeder of miniature pigs, said: "Pig keeping is not just about keeping the pigs alive, it's about keeping them happy and stimulated too. These are highly intelligent animals that need as much care and attention as a dog, so we always think of games and toys that they might enjoy.

"Popcorn, Astrid and all the other pigs really enjoyed their apples and pears experience, and the piglets loved trying to get the fruit down off the strings. It was so cute to watch."

To celebrate the spooky season Kew Little Pigs is running a Halloween Extravaganza, which sees the farm be fully decorated with ghoulish surprises. There are also free sweets on offer for kids, and a spooky trail to enjoy.

From the 26th of October to the 3rd of November for the Halloween Extravaganza tickets are discounted Adults £22 (saving £12) children £15 (saving (£10).

To book for the Halloween Extravaganza go to fareharbor.com/embeds/book/kewlittlepigs