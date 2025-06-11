Free summer basketball coaching for young players in Buckingham

By Buckingham Town Council
Contributor
Published 11th Jun 2025, 14:25 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 14:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Get ready to dribble, shoot, and score! This summer, Buckingham Town Council is offering free basketball coaching sessions for young people at Chandos Park and Bourton Park, led by experienced Basketball England qualified coaches (Levels 2 & 3).

Designed to boost skills, build confidence, and have fun, these sessions are open to all abilities and run every Monday from 21 July to 25 August.

Session Details:

  • Chandos Park (Ages 8–12)
  • 5.30pm - 6.30pm
Basketball CoachingBasketball Coaching
Basketball Coaching
  • Bourton Park (Ages 13+)
  • 6.45pm - 7.45pm

Dates:

  • Mondays – 21 & 28 July
  • 4, 11, 18 & 25 August

What’s Included:

Basketball sessionsBasketball sessions
Basketball sessions
  • All equipment provided
  • Expert coaching
  • Fun and engaging sessions

No need to book – just turn up and play!

Spaces are limited, so come along and join the fun!

These sessions are proudly offered by Buckingham Town Council as part of its commitment to supporting youth sport and active lifestyles in the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee, commented: "Again this year the Town Centre and Events committee are pleased to be able to offer free basketball places in Chandos and Bourton parks this is part of the ongoing ambitions of the committee on behalf of the council to support young people and create opportunities for them to grow."

Related topics:Buckingham Town CouncilBuckinghamEngland
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice