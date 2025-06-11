Free summer basketball coaching for young players in Buckingham

Get ready to dribble, shoot, and score! This summer, Buckingham Town Council is offering free basketball coaching sessions for young people at Chandos Park and Bourton Park, led by experienced Basketball England qualified coaches (Levels 2 & 3).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed to boost skills, build confidence, and have fun, these sessions are open to all abilities and run every Monday from 21 July to 25 August.

Session Details:

Chandos Park (Ages 8–12)

(Ages 8–12) 5.30pm - 6.30pm

Basketball Coaching

Bourton Park (Ages 13+)

(Ages 13+) 6.45pm - 7.45pm

Dates:

Mondays – 21 & 28 July

4, 11, 18 & 25 August

What’s Included:

Basketball sessions

All equipment provided

Expert coaching

Fun and engaging sessions

No need to book – just turn up and play!

Spaces are limited, so come along and join the fun!

These sessions are proudly offered by Buckingham Town Council as part of its commitment to supporting youth sport and active lifestyles in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee, commented: "Again this year the Town Centre and Events committee are pleased to be able to offer free basketball places in Chandos and Bourton parks this is part of the ongoing ambitions of the committee on behalf of the council to support young people and create opportunities for them to grow."