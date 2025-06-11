Free summer basketball coaching for young players in Buckingham
Designed to boost skills, build confidence, and have fun, these sessions are open to all abilities and run every Monday from 21 July to 25 August.
Session Details:
- Chandos Park (Ages 8–12)
- 5.30pm - 6.30pm
- Bourton Park (Ages 13+)
- 6.45pm - 7.45pm
Dates:
- Mondays – 21 & 28 July
- 4, 11, 18 & 25 August
What’s Included:
- All equipment provided
- Expert coaching
- Fun and engaging sessions
No need to book – just turn up and play!
Spaces are limited, so come along and join the fun!
These sessions are proudly offered by Buckingham Town Council as part of its commitment to supporting youth sport and active lifestyles in the community.
Cllr Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee, commented: "Again this year the Town Centre and Events committee are pleased to be able to offer free basketball places in Chandos and Bourton parks this is part of the ongoing ambitions of the committee on behalf of the council to support young people and create opportunities for them to grow."