Folk Art, Playful Expression, and Community: Meet Ali at Bucks Art Weeks 2025

Bucks Art Weeks is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year - the county's largest visual arts and open studios event.

Every June, our joyful yellow signs go up across the area, and visitors are welcomed to drop in on the talented artists and makers to see them at work. This year’s festival runs from 7th to 22nd June, and as always, is free for everyone to visit. Some venues offer workshops, activities and refreshments too. There are hundreds of painters, potters, jewellers, glassworkers, sculptors, textile artists and many more waiting to meet you and talk about their work.

Amongst these are artists such as Ali Mackie who creates elegant mixed media tablescapes.

Interestingly, Ali embraces aspects of folk art in her art saying, “my abstract still life paintings incorporate a naïve perspective influenced by North American folk art encountered in childhood” - this is embodied with their shared use of “simplified and flattened depiction of forms”. Ali explained that “this approach embraces a straightforward representation of subjects like jugs, plates, branches and flowers, celebrating their inherent shapes without the complexities of traditional perspective, which offers a sense of artistic ease.”

Her inspiration stems from domestic and at-first-glance mundane objects found around her home and studio: “These objects of sentimental significance, often a plant, glazed ceramics, or even a ring, connect with personal stories involving family and friends. These cherished items, arranged in spacious compositions, become tangible representations of lived experiences and, in some cases, significant milestones, inviting viewers to connect with the intimate and possibly familiar domestic narratives woven into the artwork.”

Ali hosts her own monthly BRIGHT Sketchbook Playdate workshops and describes their benefits such as how “each playdate episode has a different focus, giving the viewer/community time to enjoy and familiarise themselves with a particular material, tool, mark-making, or observation technique. It's a membership program dedicated to being playful because it's through play that we learn what lights us up. I help people rediscover their playful side; seeing them flourish is terrific.”

To find out more about Ali Mackie’s work, as well as how to see her exhibit this Bucks Art Weeks from 7th until 22nd June, refer to number 234 in this year’s directory. Alternatively, visit www.bucksartweeks.org.uk and go to Ali’s gallery page as well as using the interactive map to plan your day and to find more artists and makers that interest you. Pick up a free loyalty card and visit five venues this June and you can enter a prize draw to win £100 worth of art. With a plethora of local arts, crafts and gifts, experience all the creativity that is just waiting at your doorstep and take some time to plan an artistically enriching day out this summer!