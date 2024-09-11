Five days left for the ultimate urban art trail at Ashridge House

The Grade II* listed gardens at Ashridge House were recently transformed into the ultimate summer urban art trail by world-class artists. There are five more days left to see Art House in all its glory, so come and see what it's all about!

Ashridge House and curators of Europe’s largest street art festival, Upfest, have teamed up to present ART HOUSE this summer, a spectacular street art trail set in the breathtaking Grade II* listed gardens of this Hertfordshire historic home.

On Sunday, August 4, acclaimed street artists spent a full day painting their masterpieces live as visitors witnessed the Grade II* listed gardens transform in real time.

Running throughout the summer, the Art House summer-garden-gallery has been a unique fusion of nature, history and urban art. For art fans, history buffs and garden lovers alike, the trail offers ticket-buyers the chance to experience the grounds like never before, as the regal lawns are filled with large-scale murals and artworks from some of the finest artists across the globe.

Artist, Bex Glover painting at Art House.

A must-see outdoor exhibition that combines the vibrancy of street art with the serene beauty of Ashridge House’s historic gardens, expect to see artworks from Liam Bononi, WRDSMTH, Abraham.O, Anna Higgie, Aspire, Bex Glover, Copyright, .Epod, Hass, Jacquie Butterworth, JXC, Lemak, Perspicere, Shauna Blanchfield, Sian Storey, Teaone, Woskerski and Xenz.

Each artist brings a unique style, contributing to a dynamic and visually stunning urban arts trail that will celebrate creativity and nature. The perfect day out, guests will experience art in the magnificent gardens of Ashridge House, a location steeped in history and beauty, and open to wander and explore.

The creation of artworks live offered a rare glimpse into the artistic process, giving insights into how each artist works and how they artistically respond to their surroundings. With the artworks complete, there’s no better time to visit Ashridge House and explore its beauty.

Tickets for ART HOUSE are available now on the website. Artworks will remain on display until Sunday, September 15.