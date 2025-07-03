First Guinea Pig Gala launches at Odds this month

It’s guinea pigs galore at the Guinea Pig Gala this month as Odds Farm Park unveils its newest event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leisure attraction near Beaconsfield is gearing up for its first Guinea Pig Gala weekend which starts this Saturday 5 July. The weekend-only event then runs until Sunday 20 July.

Guests will be able to get up close with the cute cavies at the farm’s new Guinea Pig Time experience while the new Guinea Pig Fishing activity – where treats such as fresh vegetables are tied to a small fishing rod for the guinea pigs to nibble on – allows guests to see the animals’ natural foraging behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Winslow, assistant general manager at Odds Farm Park, says: “We’ve had guinea pigs at Odds for many years but with Guinea Pig Appreciation Day taking place in the middle of July (16th) we felt this was the time to put the spotlight on our resident rodents and give our guests the chance to find out more about these incredible animals.”

The Guinea Pig Gala starts on Saturday 5 July

Visitors to Odds will also be able to meet the new additions to the Odds’ guinea pig family with the recent arrival of four new smooth haired and three rosette guinea pigs.

Louise adds: “We ran a competition on our social media last month to name our new guinea piglets and I’m really pleased to introduce Snap, Crackle, Pop, Weetabix, Shreddies and Sugar Puff to the world. Our visitors will be able to meet the new arrivals in the Animal Barn.”

As well as animal-handling, guests will also be able to get stuck into some guinea pig-themed activities in Cavy Colouring Corner. There will also be a Piggy Party silent disco in the Show Barn at regular intervals throughout the weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise adds: “With the warmer weather here we know families are looking to get outside and so we hope our Guinea Pig Gala will be a fun way to start the summer.”

Meet the guinea pigs at Odds Farm Park's Guinea Pig Gala this month

In addition to the Guinea Pig Gala weekends, guests can also enjoy outdoor adventure play areas, H2Odds water play area, mini golf, ride-on pedal tractors, go karts and the giant Indoor Playbarn each day.

The Guinea Pig Gala at Odds Farm Park takes place on the following weekends: 5th – 6th, 12th – 13th and 19th – 20th July. Online pre-booked tickets are £18.95 and children under two years old are free of charge. It is not essential to pre-book and walk-up admissions are always welcome. For more information, call 01628 520188, visit www.oddsfarm.co.uk, or like and follow @OddsFarmPark on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.