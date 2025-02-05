Film premier with Ukrainian volunteer Denys Khrystov and creative team
During the event, you will get a chance to see working materials from "1% of War", a short documentary featuring powerful evacuation stories from the Avdiivka frontline, filmed in the last days of the city’s battle.
We will also host a Q&A session with Denys Khrystov and the film’s creative team. You’ll learn more about Denys’ work on the frontlines and the process of creating a documentary that captures the harsh realities of this war. This is more than just a meeting. It’s a rare chance to see the war through the eyes of a volunteer who experiences it firsthand almost every day.
Please, fill the following form if you would like to attend docs.google.com/preview