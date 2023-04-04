Waddesdon Manor has announced the films which will be on show for its four outdoor cinema evenings this summer.

Luna Cinema is showing four feel-good pictures which are suitable for a family audience at the Bucks venue between 13-16 September.

This year, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and The Great Gatsby have been chosen for the big outdoor screen.

The Luna Cinema at Waddesdon Manor

The Luna Cinema is returning to Waddesdon having run screenings at the 19th century venue in previous years.

Currently, Luna Cinema has 30 different venues throughout the UK, over a million people have visited the company’s venues since its launch in 2008.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “Since 2008, we’ve had over a million visitors attend our screenings with The Luna Cinema serving as the best example of open-air cinema in the UK.

"With this in mind, we’re thrilled to announce our 2023 programme, which is comprised of world-class venues and a fun-filled lineup of films. For more than a decade we’ve been a coveted part of the country’s summer schedule, much like events such as The Chelsea Flower Show and Wimbledon.

"We know that fans can’t wait to be back under the stars at one of our iconic venues this season, and there is no better way to kick-start the summer. As well as offering world-class screenings, The Luna Cinema serves as a social experience which allows visitors to fully immerse themselves in the highest form of cinematic magic.

"We’re known for our outstanding, historical venues and our 2023 programme consists of more than 30 stunning sites, which are guaranteed to create a night to remember. With the inclusion of films like Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis alongside every classic film you can imagine, we have programmes at Waddesdon Manor which will offer something for everyone!"