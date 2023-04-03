Call for volunteers for The Big Help Out in Buckingham over the Coronation weekend

Are you a voluntary, community or social enterprise group organising an event for the Big Help Out in Buckingham over the Coronation Weekend?

If so, Buckingham Town Council would like to hear from you.

As part of the celebrations for the Coronation for His Majesty the King, the Big Help Out aims to encourage people to try volunteering and to highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities. If you a community group or voluntary organisation in or around Buckingham and looking for new volunteers, now is your chance to do that by inviting members of the community along to a taster session.

Collecting litter

Buckingham Town Council can help promote your activities on the Town Council’s social media, having posters of your event displayed in our noticeboards and or share other opportunities to volunteer after the event.

As well as decorating the town centre with flags and bunting, Buckingham Town Council will be organising a Coronation Trail through Buckingham’s parks and the town centre. Wooden discs will be hung from tree branches, showing royal images that are along the Coronation route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

As part of the Big Help Out Men in Sheds are providing the wooden discs and students from the Buckingham School are painting the images on the discs. A downloadable map will be available to go along with this.

Member of the public Lionel Weston will be decorating outside the Old Gaol with red, white and blue knitted flowers. The W.I., Strollers, Knit and Natter, University of the Third Age, Friends of Nimble Thimble, the Lenborough Singers and friends of Mr. Weston, have been busy knitting triangle bunting which will be hung on the railings outside the Old Gaol. The centre piece will be a crown covered in knitted flowers.

Bulb planting