Pictures from Aylesbury's St George's Day celebrations including knight on horseback and stilt walker

Aylesbury held its annual St George’s Day celebrations on Sunday (21 April) including a parade around the town centre.

Free entertainment events were set up around the town including medieval-themed plays and action packed demonstrations.

First of all the newly appointed Bard of Aylesbury, Laike Twiss, read to a crowd in Market Square.

At Discover Bucks Museum guests could take in two free performances, including one from the Unbound Theatre. Members of the theatre troupe performed 'Tales of the Roses' a fun look through the battles and leaders who shaped the Middle Ages in the UK. Opposite Unbound Theatre, was a 13th century sword demonstration. Participants did battle with replica swords, before slicing and destroying melons with their period appropriate weapons.

New for 2024, Aylesbury’s oldest pub, The King’s Head, held further performances and activities. Families participated in a pub quiz, and watched a show from 'Gilbert the Executioner' and saw a an arming of the knight demonstration.

St George and his lady in waiting led the Grand Parade, closely followed by fire dancers from SDSD, Queens Park Art Centre’s dragon, Amersham Community Band, historical performers and representatives from Aylesbury’s Uniformed Youth including Scouts, Brownies and Military Cadets.

Town council officials were involved in the parade including Councillor Steven Lambert and his consort Miguel Pepe.

Also in attendance was: Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, The Countess Howe, High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire Kurshida Mizra, Wing Commander Peter Seanor Station Commander at RAF Halton and Aylesbury MP Rob Butler along with other representatives from parish councils and other organisations.

Reverend Mark Ackford led a service in Market Square, accompanied by Aylesbury Consort of Voices. The Bard of Aylesbury received a warm reception after reading an entertaining St George’s Day ode. The service concluded with the town's uniformed youth renewing their promises and the crowd singing the national anthem.

MCBHnews-22-04-2024-St George-CENTupload St George and his Lady in Waiting led the parade around Aylesbury, photo from Damon Mitchell

Tales of the Roses' The Unbound Theatre retold the history of the Middle Ages at Discover Bucks Museum. Photo from Laura McG Photography

Unbound Theatre Unbound Theatre reenacted the War of the Roses, and much more. Photo from Laura McG Photography