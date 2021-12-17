MasterChef: The Professionals 2021: Aylesbury Vale rising star narrowly misses out in grand final

Aylesbury Vale' s rising cookery star, Aaron Middleton, narrowly missed out on the top prize in this year's season of Masterchef: The Professionals.

Aaron fell at the final hurdle in yesterday's grand final (December 16), as Dan Lee claimed the overall crown.

Previously, the 27-year-old cook, who studied at Aylesbury College, had seen off 29 other professional chefs to reach the season finale.

The moment Dan Lee won, photo from BBC/Shine TV

In the finale which aired on BBC One at 9pm yesterday evening, all three judges were full of praise for Aaron.

Marcus Wareing hailed his final meals, saying he was on "fine form" and produced a lovely menu.

MasterChef icon, Gregg Wallace said: "I love Aaron's cookery, because he gives me the familiar, but he also always gives something different. He's a quality chef."

Monica Galetti highlighted Aaron's clear love for cooking and the joy he brings to his vocation.

Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Ultimately, the judges went with Dan, a 29-year-old cooking ace, who wowed the expert panel with his final three-course masterclass.

Speaking in the aftermath of the judges final decision Aaron was philosophical on his narrow defeat, stating he, "wouldn't change this experience for the world".

Yesterday, ahead of the grand finale airing, Aaron told the Bucks Herald how grateful he'd been to receive the opportunity to appear on the world famous reality show and progress so far through the contest.

His love of cooking was first inspired by visits to his gran who also lived in Winslow when he was a youngster, paying tribute to her was one of his season highlights.

Aaron Middleton credit: BBC/Shine TV

Season 14, champion Dan said: “It’s an overwhelming feeling. It’s incredible. This competition has meant everything. It’s built my confidence and now I really know what it means to back yourself.”

After surviving the infamous 'chefs' table' where the contestants had to wow several world-renowed industry leaders.

The three finalists were required to produce their best three-course meal in three hours, in one final attempt to the MasterChef decision makers.

Ultimately, Dan's final servings tipped him over the edge and earned him the prestigious MasterChef crown.

Dan Lee, MasterChef: The Professionals champion 2021, credit: BBC/Shine TV