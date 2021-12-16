Aylesbury Vale MasterChef: The Professionals star excited for the future after tonight's grand final

Aylesbury Vale' s MasterChef: The Professionals finalist, Aaron Middleton, is excited for the future regardless of the outcome of tonight's finale.

Once again, the young chef staved off elimination in last night's episode, which aired on BBC One at 9pm yesterday (December 15).

Tonight his fate will be sealed as the season finale airs, now just two cooks stand between Aaron and the grand prize.

To find out if Aaron is this year's grand champion, you will have to tune into BBC One at 9PM this evening.

The 27-year-old told the Bucks Herald: "It's been absolutely amazing. The whole experience has been brilliant, it's a once in a lifetime thing.

"Mum's been very excited, lots of people messaging it's been a really positive experience.

"I've been really grateful. Even being asked to come on, getting through those early stages, I was really grateful. It's been an amazing surreal experience I've been going through.

"It will be sad to see it end in a way, but it will be good to get it all out there."

The young Michelin-starred chef is keeping things low-key for the big finale, but hasn't ruled out toasting the special evening.

Aaron said: "It's just me and Gabs, we are going to sit back and watch it. I've got a couple bottles of champs, so I might crack one of those open."

Having achieved so much in his young career already, outside of the bright lights of the MasterChef kitchen. Aaron was relaxed and non-committal on what the future might hold, following this once in a lifetime experience.

He added: "I'm just looking to get myself out there, really. Seeing what opportunities are there. I loved the experience of being on camera, hopefully that's something that can continue.

"I've also enjoyed cooking for more than two people (laughs), and being back in the restaurant environment. I want to cook great food. I want to connect people. I want to have fun and be true to who I am, and not try to be something I'm not."

Already, Aaron has worked under Raymond Blanc and Gary Jones, and served at Sir Richard Branson's house as his personal head chef.

Previously, when speaking to the Bucks Herald little of the 14th season had aired, meaning so many of Aaron's best moments on the show were off limits.

He shared some of his highlights in progressing all the way through to tonight's culmination.

Aaron said: "Being able some to highlight of the people who have been closest to me all my life. My nan on the 'Wednesday roast', my girlfriend on the 'dish dedicated to someone special', being able to give my mum's cooking the limelight with some of my comments, as well.

"I've tried to treat the experience as a big thank you to everyone who has put time into me over my career.

"Walking into the room for the 'chefs' table' was amazing. Meeting Matt [Abe], Dan Clifford, they are all top boys and girls and massive chefs and legends in the industry. So, getting the feedback from them, that was a big win in my book.

"There were some words that Jean-Philippe [Blondet] said after I put my plate down, that I don't think made it onto the cut, about the amount of herbs and flavours going on in the tomato dish.

"He said: 'just be bolder, and clearer with your flavours and let those flavours seep through, and be more confident in your choices. Don't hide behind everyday cooking technique or everyday flavour combinations. Be bold, be expressive and put yourself on the plate fully'. So I'm definitely taking that forward in my cooking."

To wow the judges and achieve MasterChef glory, Aaron must outshine his two adversaries by producing the best three-course meal.

All three men have three hours to produce the best serving for the three MasterChef judges.

After Gregg Wallace and co. have tucked into all nine dishes, they will make their final decision and a 14th MasterChef UK champion will be crowned.