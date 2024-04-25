Jon and his mate Martin Hywood have raised thousands for the health charity

Jon Richardson has confirmed the return of a special fundraising event in Aylesbury generating money for a national health charity.

On Friday 11 October, the stand-up comic returns to Aylesbury for a one-off night of comedy. Two years ago, the 8 Out of 10 Cats panellist brought some of the biggest names in comedy to the Waterside Theatre to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

He is returning to the same venue in 2024 to support his friend from Aylesbury, Martin Hywood, who lives with muscular dystrophy.

Jon will be bringing some of his friends in the industry to Aylesbury for the special event, two years ago Harry Hill and Russell Kane were on a stacked line-up of comics.

Muscular Dystrophy UK supports people across the country living with ne of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions. All the profits generated from the event go to the charity.

Jon has supported Muscular Dystrophy UK for several years, and has hosted two previous events in Aylesbury in support of the charity. His involvement with the charity started when he met his friend Martin Hywood at a Leeds United football match.

Martin lives with limb girdle muscular dystrophy, a rare progressive condition which causes his muscles to weaken over time.

“Martin and I have been mates for years and it's a pleasure for me to support him and Muscular Dystrophy UK in this way,” said Jon.

“Lots of people may not have heard of muscular dystrophy, which is why it’s important to talk about it. Imagine getting weaker every day, finding it difficult to walk, to stand, to laugh, to cough, to breathe. There’s no cure. My mate Martin doesn’t complain and refused to let his diagnosis become the most important thing in his life, so he threw himself into fundraising for research.