Inspirational blind painter from Aylesbury makes another national TV appearance on popular BBC show

An inspirational blind painter from Aylesbury was once again featured on a national television programme.

Adrian Paternoster, from Watermead, appeared on BBC One’s Sunday Morning Live as part of its ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ segment.

The discussion programme featured Adrian ahead of Random Acts of Kindness Day, which took place on 17 February.

Aylesbury’s beloved painter was chosen as he has consistently displayed the generosity, the day has been created to promote, by handing out his works of art to complete strangers for free.

Adrian Paternoster on BBC One

Adrian is developing a local and national reputation as a genuine community hero for his surprise gift project. He leaves some of his paintings across Watermead and the wider Aylesbury area so strangers can find them and keep them.

He told presenter Sean Fletcher, during the programme which can be viewed on the iPlayer here, why he decided to giveaway his work for free, saying: “I think it’s a positive impact for the community to bring them all together and it just spreads a bit of joy to the community.

"Definitely in this time and age where everything is so fast-paced just to show a bit of kindness.”

Adrian’s eyesight started to diminish roughly four years ago and he was later diagnosed with severe impairment vision – a genetic condition – in January, 2023.

He was unable to continue in his profession as a windowmaker and turned his hand to painting soon after that.

Adrian started using pastels to create an impression of the scenery he can make out, he then uses his imagination to complete his portraits. He brought a couple of his finished pieces into the BBC studio with him.

Adrian also told co-presenter Holly Hamilton how excited people were when they find his free creations, adding: “They absolutely love [it] the reaction on their faces they’re just putting a smile on from the artwork.”

To complete his appearance on the show, Adrian put Sean to the test, giving him and Holly a mini-masterclass. He detailed the process he goes through and how he paints based on touch and feel without using one of the key senses.

Adrian’s BBC appearance comes just months after he appeared on Jeremy Vine on 5 as one of the programme’s Christmas Stars.