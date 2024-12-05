A blind painter from Aylesbury was recognised for his contributions to the Bucks community on a popular daytime television programme.

Adrian Paternoster, from Watermead, was named as Jeremy Vine’s Christmas Star on the latest edition of the veteran broadcaster’s daily programme.

Over the festive period the topical show is spotlighting community heroes from across the country.

Today (5 December), Adrian was recognised as Jeremy’s latest star for his thoughtful surprise gift project. He leaves some of his paintings across Watermead and the wider Aylesbury area so strangers can find them and keep them.

He told The Bucks Herald last year: “People are going through difficult times with prices going up so I like to drop free artwork where people can find it to brighten their day.”

During his appearance on Jeremy Vine On 5, the well-known presenter called Adrian’s work ‘”lovely” and said his ‘art drop’ project was “wonderful”.

Also, within the five-minute segment that can be re-watched on the Channel 5 programme’s social media pages here, Adrian discussed how he lost his sight and learned to cope without the vital sense.

Topics he also covered in a wide-ranging interview with the Bucks Herald in 2023. Adrian said: “It was a big shock. I had started bumping into things in 2021. At first I just thought I was being a bit clumsy but eventually I knew something was wrong. I thought I was losing my mind after waiting a year for the results.”

Finders keepers - Adrian regularly drops his artwork around the community for people to find and take home in a bid to brighten their day.

Adrian added: “I’ve had to give up my work - my livelihood. The workplace was really supportive and they put lots of measures in place but it was getting too dangerous making windows so I had to leave.

“It’s been financially stressful and it’s left me in a no man’s land worrying about finance mentally. It can be really isolating because I live in a top floor flat and I’m worried I’ll fall down the stairs.”

However despite the life-changing challenges he is adapting to, art gave Adrian an escape and purpose since he started suffering with the condition. He told The Bucks Herald that he discovered the use of pastels to create an impression of the scenery he can make out, filling in the details from his imagination.