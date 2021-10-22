Council hopes new project will encourage movie stars to come to Aylesbury Vale and beyond

Bucks Council is hoping to encourage more film stars to set up base in Aylesbury Vale and beyond by constructing a new office.

The sprawling countryside and grand ancient manors located across Bucks makes it an appealing venue for filmmakers.

Recently, Tom Cruise has been seen parachuting across the county while filming the seventh edition of the Mission Impossible franchise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pierce Brosnan recently seen in Cinderella at Waddesdon Manor

Also, Pierce Brosnan was seen sporting a new goatee at Waddesdon Manor for the latest feature film version of Cinderella, which was released on Amazon Studios earlier this year.

Among the contributors involved in designing and readying the new Buckinghamshire Film Office, is world-famous television and film company, Pinewood Studios.

The company has previously been involved in James Bond productions.

The office should make it easier for production companies to research potential Bucks locations, obtain permits, and gain advice.

Bona fide A-lister Tom Cruise, pictured by Dave Burton just outside Bucks

The council hopes more filming will mean, more tourism, jobs, spending in the county. It is also hoped this hands on approach can help limit potential disruption caused when major 100 plus crews come to Bucks.

As well as the new venue, the council is searching for a film officer to run the show. As well as consulting with filmmakers the role will involve: promoting the world-class filming opportunities Buckinghamshire has to offer.

Councillor Clive Harriss said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to get Buckinghamshire firmly on the map as one of the best places in the country to film - from one-off television dramas to international blockbusters.

"We are working together with our local partners to create a dynamic, one-stop unit to offer a quality and professional end-to-end service to production companies from around the world, boosting our economy and providing valuable skills development for the county’s workforce.”

Supervising location manager, Emma Pill, whose credits include 1917, Spectre, Blade Runner 2049 and Cinderella added: "Buckinghamshire includes many great locations to film and a dedicated team with local knowledge will make it even better.

"This is exciting news for the county and the film industry as a whole. I look forward to working with the Buckinghamshire Film Office in the very near future."