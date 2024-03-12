Murder and mayhem in Aylesbury vale in latest book from Pitstone crime writer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Author Dave Sivers is celebrating the publication of his latest crime thriller.

Set in the Buckinghamshire countryside, Price to Pay continues the lives and careers of DI Lizzie Archer and DS Dan Baines in a devious, twist-ridden page turner.

Dave, who lives in Pitstone, grew up in West London and worked in the civil service. He has been writing all his life, including columns and articles in The Bucks Herald, The Leighton Buzzard Observer, and regional magazines, as well as short stories in Take a Break magazine and other publications after moving to Buckinghamshire with his wife Chris.

But it was taking early retirement that spearheaded his career into novels with his first two published novels, the hybrid 'crime fantasies' featuring personal inquisitor Lowmar Dashiel, before moving into crime.

His books include the popular crime fiction series featuring the Aylesbury Vale detectives, DI Archer and DS Baines. The Scars Beneath the Soul and Dead in Deep Water were both top three bestsellers in the Amazon Kindle Serial Killers chart, and Price to Pay is the seventh in the series and his twelfth published title. His DI Nathan Quarrel books are set in Hertfordshire.

In 2013, he co-founded the BeaconLit book festival, which takes place annually in Ivinghoe, is a member of the Crime Writers Association, the Alliance of Independent Authors and Chiltern Writers.