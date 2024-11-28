Aylesbury’s MP has praised the town’s Great British Bake Off contestant for inspiring the local community.

Laura Kyrke-Smith, the town’s first Labour MP, said that Dylan Bachelet had produced ‘dough-lightful’ food en-route to being a runner-up on the iconic lifestyle show.

On Tuesday (26 November), Dylan missed out on winning the 15th season of the Channel 4 show, as Georgie Grasso was crowned as the winner during the finale.

Speaking in the House of Commons today (28 November), Ms Kyrke-Smith said: “Tuesday was a proud day for Aylesbury as Dylan Bachelet reached the final of the Great British Bake Off.

"A former student of Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School, at just 20, he rose to the occasion again and again throughout the series with his dough-lightful creations. Will the leader of the house join me in congratulating Dylan and thank him for inspiring so many young people to achieve their dreams?”

In response, leader of the house of commons and Manchester MP, Lucy Powell, said: “I love these questions Mr Speaker, but can I congratulate Dylan, who I understand Paul Hollywood nicknamed the ‘Flavour King’, and perhaps just let me know if in office here in the House of Commons, Mr Speaker, we have a weekly leader’s office ‘bake off’. So if Dylan wants to participate or judge in that he’s welcome, but bring the cake.”

During his spectacular run to the finals of the beloved Channel 4 show, Dylan received three famed Hollywood handshakes and was also named a star baker twice.