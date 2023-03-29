Aylesbury baker set to appear on new series of Gordon Ramsay BBC TV show Future Food Stars

A baker in Aylesbury has been named as one of the contestants in the upcoming new series of Gordon Ramsay’s BBC One TV show Food Stars.

Naomi, who runs a social enterprise bakery designed to support local people rather than generate profits, is one of 12 participants in season two of the Scotsman’s latest show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As one of the best-known Michelin starred chefs in the world, Ramsay is searching for the most interesting up-and-coming food entrepreneurs.

Naomi from Aylesbury, photo from BBC

Naomi, and 11 other rising stars in the industry, are competing for a £150,000 investment from the world-famous cook. Ramsay is spending his own money to boost the winning entrepreneur's venture.

Challenges set over eight weeks are created to test the contestants’ business acumen, as this is not another cookery show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to the BBC, Naomi said: “I wanted to take part in the show to experience things I never would in my normal day-to-day life and to meet people I otherwise wouldn't.”

With episodes being filmed in advance of them airing, Naomi went on to share her thoughts on her time spent trying to wow a notoriously tough taskmaster.

She added: “I saw places in the country I had never been to before, got to do challenges I would never have done in my typical work or personal life and met some cracking people. It was challenging and stressful and I missed my kids every day, but I'd do it all again because it was definitely a once in a lifetime experience.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Airing last year, on BBC One and the iPlayer, the first season of Food Stars was won by Victoria Omobuwajo.

The 28-year-old from London was given £150,000 to invest into her business, Sunmo Snacks, which produces plantain snacks and smoothies.

Naomi concluded: “My biggest challenge was working in a team dynamic with personality types I wouldn't normally work with. I typically choose the people that I work with, so having to work with people I would clash with in a high pressure situation whilst remaining professional was a challenge at times.”