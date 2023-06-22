Comedy, art history and films for families at Buckingham’s independent cinema in July

Buckingham’s independent cinema, The Film Place, is winding down for the summer, with just one screening per week during July.

Back by popular demand on Saturday, July 1, is the heartwarming comedy drama A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks with his son playing a younger version of Hanks himself.

When a lively young family moves in next door, grumpy widower Otto Anderson meets his match in a quick-witted pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

John Nugent in Empire says: “A winningly grumpy performance from Tom Hanks — and a winningly sunny one from Mariana Treviño.”

On Saturday, August 8, the documentary Vermeer – The Greatest Exhibition, features a pre-film introduction by local art historian Prof Robert Cumming.

Jan Vermeer was one of the greatest painters of the Dutch ‘Golden Age’. This spring the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam opened its doors to the largest Vermeer exhibition in history. This film offers viewers a privileged private view of the exhibition, led by the gallery director and the curator of the show, Taco Dibbits.

Andrew Pulver in the Guardian says: “This elegantly produced tour of the Rijksmuseum’s blockbuster exhibition allows you to enjoy leisurely close-ups without having to fight through the crowds.”

Marcel the Shell with Shoes on

The end of July sees two film screenings for families, at the earlier time of 5.30pm.

In Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, on Saturday, July 15, Marcel is a one-inch-tall shell who lives with his grandmother, Connie, and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a large community of shells, they now live alone. Then a documentary film maker discovers them, posts a film online, and suddenly Marcel is famous.

Alissa Wilkinson in Vox says: “Hilarious and extremely sweet... a feel-good movie that’s not like anything you’ve seen before.” Gentle humour and joy for all the family.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, on Saturday, July 22, sees the return of the swashbuckling feline. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives. Getting those lives back will send him on his grandest quest yet.

A Man Called Otto