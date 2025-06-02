Explore a career in education at Buckinghamshire College Group’s Jobs Fair

Buckinghamshire College Group staff celebrate their recent Ofsted ‘Good’ rating

Buckinghamshire College Group is proud to announce an exciting opportunity for those considering a career working in one of the region’s leading further education colleges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In partnership with education recruitment experts Dovetail & Slate, Buckinghamshire College Group is hosting an informal Jobs Fair on Wednesday 11 June 2025, 4pm - 7pm at its Aylesbury Campus.

The open event is intended for job seekers either just starting out, exploring a career change or already working in education, to experience a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s really like to be part of a college which is empowering and supporting people to thrive and achieve both their personal and professional goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the event visitors will have the opportunity to network with peers and professionals to explore the diverse roles available across Buckinghamshire College Group’s campuses in Aylesbury, Amersham and High Wycombe (Flackwell Heath). In addition, they will be able to meet hiring managers from several departments including SEN, Construction, Early Years, Health & Life Sciences and more, get practical advice on applying for jobs in education and how to start their teaching or support staff journey. The College leadership team and HR will be on hand to answer any questions and refreshments will be available.

Jenny Craig, Principal and Chief Executive, commented: “Our staff are our greatest asset. We are committed to providing a welcoming, inclusive environment where every individual can flourish. With a competitive benefits package and personalised professional development, we are proud to support our team in achieving their career goals.”

Anne-Marie, Interim Head of HR, said: “The College has so much to offer, not only as a great place to work but also as a springboard for exceptional career opportunities. We’re proud to foster a flexible, inclusive and supportive environment where staff can grow and thrive.

“With roles available in teaching, support services and professional operations, Buckinghamshire College Group is more than just a place of learning, it’s a key employer in the local area, offering rewarding careers.”

Event Details:

Wednesday 11 June 2025

4pm - 7pm

Buckinghamshire College Group, Aylesbury Campus

Free entry, open to all.

To learn more about working at Buckinghamshire College Group or register your interest, visit: www.buckscollegegroup.ac.uk/work-with-us