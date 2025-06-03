Everything you need to know ahead of the Blenheim Palace Triathlon

The iconic Blenheim Palace Triathlon returns this weekend, from 7-8 June, with thousands ready to take over the scenic grounds.

From timings and registration, to travel information and expected weather, here is everything you need to know about the 2025 Blenheim Palace Triathlon.

Getting there

Blenheim Palace is situated in the town of Woodstock, 8 miles northwest of Oxford and roughly an hour drive from both London and Birmingham. There is free parking available to all competitors although you must pre-book spectator parking via the Blenheim Palace website. The nearest mainline train station is Oxford Parkway.

BPT returns this weekend.

The car park will be open from 06:00 on both days while the event village opens from 06:30am.

Arrival, registration and transition

It is crucial that you are aware of your wave time ahead of arriving at the grounds. Due to the volume of people participating, wave changes cannot be accommodated at this stage.

The full event timetable is available here: https://www.blenheimtriathlon.com/event-timetable

You will collect your event pack and essential items from the registration area upon arrival, to do this you will need to bring your QR code that was sent to you, either on your phone or as a printout.

Once you have your pack all ready to go, take your bike and helmet to Transition ready to be checked and racked away ahead of the race. No supporters will be allowed into the transition area so only participants, with the essential items needed for the race, can access the area.

A wetsuit is compulsory for the event so make sure to bring one or hire one, although this must be done in advance. It is strongly advised you try on your wetsuit and swim in it at least once ahead of race day to get used to the feel and ensure there are no issues with it.

Best viewing spots for spectators

A guide designed for spectators has been created by organisers Motiv Sports, which contains an Event Village map and a Spectator viewing map making it way easiest way to plan out your day supporting family and friends.

The full guide is available here: https://www.blenheimtriathlon.com/spectator-info

Event Village

The Blenheim Palace Triathlon’s Event Village provides the perfect hub for spectators during the race and is the best place to celebrate with participants after they have completed their event.

As always, it will house food and drink vendors as well as activations for you to get involved with. This year, the Brownlee Foundation are delivering a kid’s duathlon and activities to give young people the chance to dip their toes into the world of multi-discipline events.

Weather

It’s a mixed forecast this weekend with showers expected all day on the Saturday and light showers expected on Sunday morning, with a high of 19 degrees on both days.

It is critical that both participants and spectators pack for all possibilities so remember to bring suncream, drinks, waterproofs, etc. There will be refill points in the event village to keep you hydrated throughout.

A handful of places remain for the 2025 event and entries for 2026 go on sale to the public on Wednesday 11 June. Sign up via the website here https://www.blenheimtriathlon.com/.