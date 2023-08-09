A care home in Buckinghamshire was joined by the local community to eat and dance the afternoon away.

Residents and the team at Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall, on Church Street, were joined by the people of Buckinghamshire for a special festival to celebrate Care Home Open Week, a national initiative that encourages care homes to open their doors and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

Alongside live music from a local band, guests enjoyed a traditional barbecue prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and to ensure everyone stayed hydrated in the sunshine, the home also treated guests to mocktails and cocktails.

Ioana Almasan, General Manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: “We were delighted to welcome the local community to our summer festival where we had a fun-filled afternoon which everyone to enjoy.

Maids Moreton Hall Festival.

“For older people, reminiscing about nostalgic events, including festivals and watching live music, can help bring back happy memories, as well as prompting conversation and connection with those around them. For those living with dementia, these positive feelings gained from revisiting fond memories can help decrease stress, reduce agitation, and improve mood too.

“We love to connect and build strong relationships with our neighbours in the community and can’t wait to see them all again very soon!”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Maids Moreton Hall incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The layout of the home has been configured to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities and encourage social interaction among the residents.