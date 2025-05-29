Eden Shopping Centre launches yearly calendar for ‘Silver Series’ events

Eden Shopping Centre has launched their yearly calendar for Silver Series – a monthly free event of engaging activities exclusively designed for older adults. Silver Series was established to connect older adults in the area and combat loneliness and isolation. The series aims to allow older people to visit new places, try new activities, and connect with their local communities and the generations around them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next event is being held on the 2nd of June (11:30am) at the Lounge Restaurant and Bar, in Eden and is a crafty social where individuals will be getting creative with making mini grazing boards.

Past events have included Cinema screenings, coffee socials, and more – these events proving popular with spaces often going quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Individuals can sign up by calling 01494 768086, or alternatively, by emailing [email protected].

There will be different events each month and all are free to attend – but with limited spaces available – so reserve your sport early to ensure you do not miss out!