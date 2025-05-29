Eden Shopping Centre launches yearly calendar for ‘Silver Series’ events
The next event is being held on the 2nd of June (11:30am) at the Lounge Restaurant and Bar, in Eden and is a crafty social where individuals will be getting creative with making mini grazing boards.
Past events have included Cinema screenings, coffee socials, and more – these events proving popular with spaces often going quickly.
Individuals can sign up by calling 01494 768086, or alternatively, by emailing [email protected].
There will be different events each month and all are free to attend – but with limited spaces available – so reserve your sport early to ensure you do not miss out!