Eden High Wycombe launches the UK’s first cardboard ‘Eco Maze’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Promising six weeks of family fun, with a different sporting theme each week, just in time for the Olympics

The ultimate family fun is coming to Eden High Wycombe this summer with the introduction of the UK’s first ever cardboard maze. Kicking off Wednesday 24th July, the Maze made completely from cardboard will offer visitors an exciting exploration activity filled with secret passages, challenging obstacles, and surprises around every turn.

Hosted by Eden’s very own Maze Master, the Eco Maze will run over a six-week period, until Wednesday 4th September, and will feature a different sporting theme each week, inspiring families to get active and enjoy a memorable summer of sport alongside the Olympics... and who knows what it will inspire your children to get in to!

Weekly sporting themes will include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families enjoy UK's first Eco Maze this summer

· Week 1: Eco Obstacle Course – Crawl through eco-tunnels, duck and dive under ceiling twirlers, and conquer eco-hurdles.

· Week 2: The Big Sporty Scavenger Hunt – Follow a trail to find hidden sports kits around the maze. Collect letters to spell out a word and enter to win a sporting prize.

· Week 3: Time to Dribble – Navigate the maze with a mini football and score a goal at the end!

· Week 4: Going for Gold – Search for hidden medals and count them for a chance to win a sports bag filled with summer goodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Week 5: Trash Can Basketball – Make a slam dunk before entering the maze and completing challenges along the way.

· Week 6: Mini Golf Maze Time – The maze transforms into a mini golf course. Collect your putter and golf ball to put as many hole-in-ones as possible.

Eden’s Eco Maze will be located outside Black Sheep Coffee. Pre-registration is required (here), with bookings opening one week in advance (17th July). Guests must check in at the event.

Eden Shopping Centre Marketing Manager, Rebecca Gomme, said: “We’re excited to bring this innovative and eco-friendly activity to Eden High Wycombe. The Eco Maze is designed to offer a fun and entertaining experience for families, encouraging physical activity and environmental awareness. With a new sporting theme each week, there’s always a new challenge to look forward to – and just in time for the Olympics. We can’t wait to see families putting themselves to the test!”